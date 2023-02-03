Auto

Renault line-up updated with RDE-compliant engines and more safety features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 03, 2023, 10:36 am 2 min read

All Renault offerings in India are powered by a 1.0-liter engine (Photo credit: Renault)

French carmaker Renault has updated its entire line-up in India to comply with the updated emission and safety norms. The KWID, Kiger, and Triber now come equipped with Electronic Stability Control (ESC) and Tire Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) as standard. The automaker has also introduced a new base variant for KWID with a 1.0-liter petrol engine, dropping the frugal 800cc motor from the range.

Why does this story matter?

With the ever-rising pollution levels in major metro cities in India, the government is set to implement the BS6 Stage 2 emission norms with stricter Real Driving Emission regulations from April onward.

This has prompted all carmakers to update their offerings to comply with the updated standards.

Renault has now revealed its entire line-up with reduced tailpipe emissions and more safety tech.

2023 Renault KWID

Renault KWID is an entry-level model for the brand in India. The hatchback has a pseudo-SUV look and sports a sculpted hood, a sleek chrome grille, LED DRLs, bumper-mounted headlights, and flared wheel arches. It features a five-seater cabin with a digital instrument cluster, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, and multiple airbags. It is powered by a 1.0-liter petrol mill that generates 67hp/91Nm.

2023 Renault Triber

Renault Triber is a capable people mover that offers a compact footprint for ease of city commutes. The MPV flaunts projector halogen headlights, roof rails, and 15-inch wheels. On the inside, it gets seven seats, automatic climate control, ABS, EBD, and ESC. It runs on a 1.0-liter petrol engine that develops 71hp/96Nm and is linked to either a 5-speed manual or an AMT gearbox.

2023 Renault Kiger

Renault Kiger competes in the highly competitive compact SUV segment in India. It flaunts 'tri-octa pure vision' LED headlights, a clamshell bonnet, roof rails, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin has an air purifier, ambient lighting, an 8.0-inch infotainment system, ESC, and four airbags. It draws power from a 1.0-liter naturally-aspirated petrol engine (71hp/96Nm) and a 1.0-liter turbocharged petrol unit (98.63hp/160Nm).

How much do they cost now?

In India, the 2023 Renault KWID now starts at Rs. 4.69 lakh, while both the 2023 Triber and 2023 Kiger begin at Rs. 6 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). The carmaker has opened the order books for the updated line-up on our shores.