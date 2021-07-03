Renault 5 Prototype electric hatchback breaks cover

Written by Harshita Malik Twitter Last updated on Jul 03, 2021, 05:16 pm

Renault 5 Prototype EV unveiled

French automaker Renault has revealed its 5 Prototype EV, which will be one of the 10 new electric vehicles that the company aims to introduce by 2025. The production version is expected to arrive in 2024 and it will be 33% cheaper than the Renault ZOE EV. The Renault 5 Prototype has a unique design, high-tech features, and an all-electric powertrain. Here's our roundup.

Exteriors

It gets sporty wheels and designer lights

Renault 5 Prototype borrows its design cues from Clio's predecessor which had debuted in 1972. The EV is based on the CMF-BEV platform and features a dual-tone body with a closed grille, a bonnet-mounted charging socket, short overhangs, sleek headlights, and sporty wheels. A roof-mounted spoiler and vertical taillights connected with a strip are present on the rear section.

Information

It will deliver a range of 400km

The production version of Renault 5 Prototype will be fueled by a new powertrain technology and will pack a battery made of nickel, manganese, and cobalt. The full specifications have not been shared but the production model will offer a range of about 400km.

Interiors

The car will likely have a high-tech cabin

Details about the interiors of the Renault 5 Prototype have not been revealed as of now. However, it will offer a spacious cabin with automatic climate control, a head-up display, a multifunctional steering wheel, and premium upholstery. It will also house a touchscreen infotainment panel with support for the latest connectivity features. For safety, the four-wheeler should provide a rear-view camera and multiple airbags.

Information

Renault 5: Pricing

The production version of the Renault 5 Prototype will debut sometime in 2024 and it will be cheaper than the ZOE EV. For the unversed, the ZOE EV starts at £27,595 (roughly Rs. 28.5 lakh) in the UK.