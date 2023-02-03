Auto

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR goes official with 399cc inline-four engine

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR goes official with 399cc inline-four engine

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 03, 2023, 03:25 am 2 min read

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR comes equipped with a bi-directional quickshifter (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has introduced the track-focused 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR for the global markets with a sticker price tag of $9,699 (approximately Rs. 8 lakh). The supersport sits between the entry-level ZX-25R and the mid-capacity ZX-6R. The bike gets an all-new 399cc inline-four engine with a ram air intake system, delivering an output of 78hp at 16,000rpm.

Why does this story matter?

With multiple victories in MotoGP and World Superbike Championship under its belt, Kawasaki is known for creating some of the best motorcycles in the middleweight supersport category.

The Ninja ZX-25R and the ZX-6R are considered two of the most capable racing-ready yet street-legal motorcycles in the sub-800cc segment.

The all-new ZX-4RR acts as a bridging model in the ZX line-up.

The motorcycle sports dual-pod LED headlights and an upright windscreen

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR flaunts Kawasaki Racing Team-inspired color and graphics, a muscular fuel tank, dual pod LED headlight, an upright windscreen, clip-on handlebar, full-fairing with flush-fitted indicators, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a new full-color TFT screen with support for Bluetooth connectivity. The supersport rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

It is backed by an all-new 399cc, inline-four engine

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR draws power from a potent 399cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, inline-four engine that develops a maximum power of 78hp at 16,000rpm and a peak torque of 35.9Nm at 11,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.

The bike comes equipped with traction control and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties are carried out by 37mm Showa SFF-BP inverted forks on the front and a fully-adjustable back-link-type mono-shock unit at the rear end of the motorcycle.

2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR: Pricing

In the US, the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR will set you back by $9,699 (approximately Rs. 8 lakh). For your money, you get one of the most capable and track-focused motorcycles in the sub-400cc supersport category with racing-inspired electronic riding aids.