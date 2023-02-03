2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR goes official with 399cc inline-four engine
Kawasaki has introduced the track-focused 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR for the global markets with a sticker price tag of $9,699 (approximately Rs. 8 lakh). The supersport sits between the entry-level ZX-25R and the mid-capacity ZX-6R. The bike gets an all-new 399cc inline-four engine with a ram air intake system, delivering an output of 78hp at 16,000rpm.
Why does this story matter?
- With multiple victories in MotoGP and World Superbike Championship under its belt, Kawasaki is known for creating some of the best motorcycles in the middleweight supersport category.
- The Ninja ZX-25R and the ZX-6R are considered two of the most capable racing-ready yet street-legal motorcycles in the sub-800cc segment.
- The all-new ZX-4RR acts as a bridging model in the ZX line-up.
The motorcycle sports dual-pod LED headlights and an upright windscreen
The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR flaunts Kawasaki Racing Team-inspired color and graphics, a muscular fuel tank, dual pod LED headlight, an upright windscreen, clip-on handlebar, full-fairing with flush-fitted indicators, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a new full-color TFT screen with support for Bluetooth connectivity. The supersport rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.
It is backed by an all-new 399cc, inline-four engine
The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR draws power from a potent 399cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 16-valve, inline-four engine that develops a maximum power of 78hp at 16,000rpm and a peak torque of 35.9Nm at 11,000rpm. The mill is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a bi-directional quickshifter.
The bike comes equipped with traction control and dual-channel ABS
In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, Kawasaki Traction Control (KTRC), ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties are carried out by 37mm Showa SFF-BP inverted forks on the front and a fully-adjustable back-link-type mono-shock unit at the rear end of the motorcycle.
2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR: Pricing
In the US, the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR will set you back by $9,699 (approximately Rs. 8 lakh). For your money, you get one of the most capable and track-focused motorcycles in the sub-400cc supersport category with racing-inspired electronic riding aids.