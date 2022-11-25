Auto

2023 BMW S 1000 RR to debut on December 2

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 25, 2022

BMW S 1000 RR features a full-color TFT instrument console (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

German marque BMW Motorrad is all set to launch the 2023 iteration of the S 1000 RR in India on December 2 at the upcoming India Bike Week in Goa. It will compete in the liter-class supersport category on our shores. To recall, the motorcycle made its global debut in September of this year. It is powered by a 999cc, inline-four engine.

Why does this story matter?

Making its debut in the 2009 season of the World Superbike Championship, S 1000 RR has always been a popular model for BMW Motorrad.

It is touted as a leader in the liter-class supersport motorcycle segment across the globe and is a go-to bike for track-focused enthusiasts and budding racers.

The 2023 avatar gets a tweaked design with improved aero and mechanical elements.

The superbike flaunts racing-inspired winglets and 17-inch forged alloy wheels

The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR retains the overall silhouette and flaunts a muscular fuel tank, an upright windscreen, dual LED headlamps, racing-inspired winglets, a clip-on handlebar, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillamp. The superbike packs a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument console with smartphone connectivity. It rides on 17-inch forged alloy wheels.

It is backed by a 999cc, inline-four engine

The 2023 BMW S 1000 RR draws power from a 999cc, inline-four engine with 'ShiftCam' technology. The motor develops 205hp of maximum power and 112.5Nm of peak torque. The transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

It is equipped with dual-channel ABS and traction control system

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 S 1000 RR is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and four riding modes. The suspension duties on the supersport motorcycle are taken care of by 45mm inverted forks at the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit at the rear end.

BMW S 1000 RR: Pricing

In India, the pricing and availability details of the 2023 BMW S 1000 RR will be disclosed at its launch event on December 2. For reference, the superbike retails with a starting price tag of $17,895 (approximately Rs. 14.60 lakh) in the US market.