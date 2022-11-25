Auto

Pravaig DEFY electric SUV launched at Rs. 39.5 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 25, 2022, 01:42 pm 2 min read

Pravaig DEFY features a 15.6-inch infotainment panel (Photo credit: Pravaig Dynamics)

Bengaluru-based Pravaig Dynamics has unveiled its first-ever electric SUV, the DEFY in the Indian market with a price tag of Rs. 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The EV is the second offering from the homegrown automaker on our shore. It looks futuristic with an aggressive front fascia and has a typical SUV silhouette. The EV promises a range of over 500km on a single charge.

Why does this story matter?

With the rising cost of fossil fuels and ever-increasing pollution levels, electrification has been a top priority in the automotive industry.

Almost every automaker is developing new Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) as a step toward a green future.

To cater to the demands of the Indian market, the homegrown EV maker Pravaig Dynamics has introduced the DEFY.

The SUV flaunts connected LED taillights and a muscular bonnet

The all-electric Pravaig DEFY is offered in 11 color options. It flaunts a muscular bonnet, LED headlights with a full-width DRL, a closed-off grille, a sloping roofline, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, a rising beltline, flush-fitted door handles, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights and a roof-mounted spoiler are available at the rear end.

It promises a range of over 500km

Pravaig DEFY is powered by a high-efficiency PMSM electric motor with an all-wheel-drive system and is paired with a 90.2kWh battery pack. The setup generates 402hp of power and 620Nm of peak torque. The EV promises a range of over 500km on a single charge.

The EV features a split-type panoramic sunroof and ambient lighting

On the inside, the Pravaig DEFY has a spacious cabin and features a minimalist dashboard design, leatherette upholstery, ambient lighting, powered and ventilated front seats, multi-zone climate control with an air purifier, a split-type panoramic sunroof, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a 15.6-inch touchscreen infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.

Pravaig DEFY: Pricing

The Pravaig DEFY can be yours at Rs. 39.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India. The order books for the electric SUV are now open. The EV can be reserved online via the brand's website, with deliveries expected to commence in the second quarter of 2023.