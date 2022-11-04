2023 Yamaha R125 debuts with reworked bodywork: Check features
Japanese automaker Yamaha has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the R125 in the European region. The supersport offering is available in two paint schemes: Tech Black and Icon Blue. The updated motorcycle now sports the new design language seen on the R15 V4 and R7, with radical-looking bodywork. It is powered by a 125cc, liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA).
- The YZF range of motorcycles are some of the most track-focused offerings from Yamaha, which also happen to be street-legal.
- The R125 acts as a beginner motorcycle for the range and is touted as a stepping stone in the supersport category.
- The 2023 version features a redesigned "Deltabox" chassis, reworked body panels, and upgraded hardware elements such as state-of-the-art "KYB" shock absorbers.
The 2023 Yamaha R125 sits on a reworked "Deltabox" frame and flaunts a muscular 11-liter fuel tank, an upright 'Double Bubble' windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a full fairing, a projector bi-LED headlamp and a slim tail section with a LED taillight. It packs an all-new, R1-inspired 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster. The supersport rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.
2023 R125 draws power from a 125cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). The mill churns out a maximum power of 14.6hp and a peak torque of 11.5Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.
In terms of rider safety, the 2023 R125 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control for better ride and handling characteristics. Suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm KYB inverted forks at the front and a link-type mono-shock unit at the rear end of the motorcycle.
The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Yamaha R125 are yet to be disclosed by the Japanese marque. However, we expect the supersport to carry a premium over the current generation model, which retails at £5,000 (approximately Rs. 4.62 lakh) in the UK.