Auto

2023 Yamaha R125 debuts with reworked bodywork: Check features

2023 Yamaha R125 debuts with reworked bodywork: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 04, 2022, 05:28 pm 2 min read

2023 Yamaha R125 gets 41mm "KYB" inverted front forks (Photo credit: Yamaha)

Japanese automaker Yamaha has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the R125 in the European region. The supersport offering is available in two paint schemes: Tech Black and Icon Blue. The updated motorcycle now sports the new design language seen on the R15 V4 and R7, with radical-looking bodywork. It is powered by a 125cc, liquid-cooled engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA).

Context Why does this story matter?

The YZF range of motorcycles are some of the most track-focused offerings from Yamaha, which also happen to be street-legal.

The R125 acts as a beginner motorcycle for the range and is touted as a stepping stone in the supersport category.

The 2023 version features a redesigned "Deltabox" chassis, reworked body panels, and upgraded hardware elements such as state-of-the-art "KYB" shock absorbers.

Design The bike has 17-inch wheels and a projector bi-LED headlamp

The 2023 Yamaha R125 sits on a reworked "Deltabox" frame and flaunts a muscular 11-liter fuel tank, an upright 'Double Bubble' windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a full fairing, a projector bi-LED headlamp and a slim tail section with a LED taillight. It packs an all-new, R1-inspired 5.0-inch TFT instrument cluster. The supersport rides on 17-inch alloy wheels.

Information It is backed by a 125cc, single-cylinder engine

2023 R125 draws power from a 125cc, liquid-cooled, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA). The mill churns out a maximum power of 14.6hp and a peak torque of 11.5Nm. Transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch.

Safety The motorcycle is equipped with traction control and dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 R125 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and traction control for better ride and handling characteristics. Suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm KYB inverted forks at the front and a link-type mono-shock unit at the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information 2023 Yamaha R125: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Yamaha R125 are yet to be disclosed by the Japanese marque. However, we expect the supersport to carry a premium over the current generation model, which retails at £5,000 (approximately Rs. 4.62 lakh) in the UK.