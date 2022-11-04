Auto

Indian Racing League's calendar announced, racing begins from November 19

Indian Racing League's calendar announced, racing begins from November 19

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 04, 2022, 04:32 pm 2 min read

Indian Racing League is the first and only four-wheel racing league on our shores. Representative image (Photo credit: Zigwheels)

Indian Racing League, an open-wheel Formula Racing initiative by Indian Motorsports Company and Racing Promotions Pvt. Ltd. (RPPL) is set to begin its first season on November 19. The motorsport event will feature Formula 3 race cars, developed by Wolf Racing, and will see five city-based teams taking part in the inaugural season. 20 foreign and Indian drivers will participate this season.

Context Why does this story matter?

India is taking small but sure steps toward developing good racing infrastructure.

Organizations such as RPPL are making sure that local talents get good exposure, by nurturing them for global motorsport events such as Formula 3 and Formula 1.

The upcoming inaugural season of the Indian Racing League will provide a spotlight on Indian drivers competing in the event.

Event details About the teams and races

The first season of the racing league will see five city-based teams compete against each other in four races. The teams are called Speed Demons Delhi, Hyderabad Blackbirds, Bangalore Speedsters, Chennai Turbo Riders, and Goa Aces. The races will take place on four consecutive weekends from November 19 at two venues: Madras International Circuit (MIC) and FIA grade 2 Hyderabad Street Circuit.

Quote Re-establish India as a force to reckon with in motorsports

"We plan to re-establish India as a force to reckon with in the motorsports and to provide young Indian racers with the chance to become global competitors by giving them a chance to succeed directly in their own communities," said Akhilesh Reddy, Director, RPPL.

Future It will pave way for Indian drivers in Formula 1

Currently, the only Indian drivers to make it to Formula 1 are Narain Karthikeyan and Karun Chandhok, while Jehan Daruvala is touted as the next big talent from the country with nearly 1.4 billion people. The success of the Indian Racing League will pave way for more such talented drivers to compete in global motorsport events such as Formula 3, and eventually Formula 1.