Ola Electric crosses 1 lakh production milestone in record time

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 04, 2022, 11:29 am 3 min read

Ola S1 scooters flaunt all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Ola Electric)

EV maker Ola Electric has achieved the highly coveted one lakh units production milestone with its S1 range of scooters in India in a span of just 10 months. The automaker offers the electric scooter in three variants: S1 Air, S1, and S1 Pro. To recall, the homegrown brand had received over one lakh reservations at the time of launch last year.

Context Why does this story matter?

In India, Ola Electric is considered a pioneer of mass-produced electric scooters. The brand is currently the largest EV maker in the two-wheeler segment.

The homegrown automaker recently introduced an affordable S1 Air model in the line-up with the intention to further increase the footprint of electric vehicles on our shores.

The brand has also ramped up its production capabilities in recent months.

Twitter Post By next year, Ola aims to produce 10 lakh EVs

Our cumulative production numbers:



Dec 2021: 0

Nov 2022: 1,00,000

Nov 2023: 10,00,000

Nov 2024: 1,00,00,000



This is the journey to #EndICEAge by 2025 🙂😎 pic.twitter.com/HV8x6JbCgm — Bhavish Aggarwal (@bhash) November 4, 2022

Design The scooters flaunt all-LED lighting setup and touchscreen instrument cluster

The Ola e-scooters feature a futuristic design philosophy and sport a distinctive-looking smiley-shaped dual-pod LED headlight, an indicator-mounted front apron, a flat footboard, a flat-type seat, grab rails, and a sleek LED taillamp. They pack a full-color 7.0-inch TFT touchscreen instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. S1 Air rides on steel wheels, while the S1 and S1 Pro roll on 12-inch alloy wheels.

Performance The S1 Pro promises a range of 181km

The Ola S1 and S1 Pro are powered by an 8.5kW electric motor, while the S1 Air gets a 4.5kW hub-mounted electric motor. The S1 Air claims a range of 100km from the 2.5kWh battery pack. The S1 can do 141km with its 3kWh battery pack, while the range-topping S1 Pro promises a range of up to 181km with its bigger 3.97kWh battery pack.

Safety All scooters are equipped with Combined Braking System (CBS)

For rider safety, the S1 and S1 Pro are equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, while the S1 Air gets drum brakes on both ends. All scooters feature Combined Braking System (CBS). Suspension duties on the S1 Air are handled by telescopic front forks and dual rear shock absorbers, while the other two get a single-sided front fork and a rear mono-shock unit.

Information How much do they cost?

In India, the Ola S1 Air will set you back by Rs. 84,999. The S1 costs Rs. 1 lakh, while the range-topping S1 Pro retails at Rs. 1.39 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom). All scooters can be booked online via the brand's website.