2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R, RS announced: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 04, 2022, 10:15 am 2 min read

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 RS is equipped with cornering ABS (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

British marque Triumph Motorcycles has taken the wraps off the 2023 iterations of the Street Triple 765 R and RS for the global markets. Both motorcycles are expected to arrive in India soon. The middleweight streetfighters now feature a sharper design for the twin-pod LED headlight and get reworked body panels. They are powered by a 765cc, inline-triple engine, albeit in different tunes.

Why does this story matter?

The Street Triple arrived as a slightly user-friendly version of the Speed Triple in 2007. The bike has been one of the most popular models for Triumph Motorcycles ever since.

The 2023 version of the middleweight streetfighter flaunts an aggressive design while retaining the overall silhouette of the outgoing model.

When launched in India, it will rival the Kawasaki Z650 and Honda CB650R.

Both motorcycles flaunt twin-pod LED headlight and 17-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R and RS have a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, twin-pod LED headlight with eyebrow-like DRLs, a wide handlebar, bar-end mirrors, split-type seats with an optional rear seat cowl, an under-belly exhaust, and a slim tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. Both motorcycles pack a full-color TFT instrument cluster with connectivity options and ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

They are backed by a 765cc, inline-triple engine

The 2023 Street Triple 765 R and RS are powered by the same 765cc, 12-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled, inline-triple engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. While the former produces 118.4hp/80Nm, the latter develops 128.2hp/80Nm.

Both bikes are equipped with disc brakes and cornering ABS

In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Street Triple 765 R and RS are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties on both motorcycles are handled by Showa inverted forks at the front and a fully-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R and RS: Pricing

The pricing and availability details for the 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R and RS are yet to be disclosed by the company. We expect them to carry a premium over the outgoing models, which start at Rs. 9.15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.

