2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R, RS announced: Check features
British marque Triumph Motorcycles has taken the wraps off the 2023 iterations of the Street Triple 765 R and RS for the global markets. Both motorcycles are expected to arrive in India soon. The middleweight streetfighters now feature a sharper design for the twin-pod LED headlight and get reworked body panels. They are powered by a 765cc, inline-triple engine, albeit in different tunes.
- The Street Triple arrived as a slightly user-friendly version of the Speed Triple in 2007. The bike has been one of the most popular models for Triumph Motorcycles ever since.
- The 2023 version of the middleweight streetfighter flaunts an aggressive design while retaining the overall silhouette of the outgoing model.
- When launched in India, it will rival the Kawasaki Z650 and Honda CB650R.
The 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R and RS have a muscular 15-liter fuel tank, twin-pod LED headlight with eyebrow-like DRLs, a wide handlebar, bar-end mirrors, split-type seats with an optional rear seat cowl, an under-belly exhaust, and a slim tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. Both motorcycles pack a full-color TFT instrument cluster with connectivity options and ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.
The 2023 Street Triple 765 R and RS are powered by the same 765cc, 12-valve, DOHC, liquid-cooled, inline-triple engine that is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. While the former produces 118.4hp/80Nm, the latter develops 128.2hp/80Nm.
In terms of rider safety, the 2023 Street Triple 765 R and RS are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties on both motorcycles are handled by Showa inverted forks at the front and a fully-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.
The pricing and availability details for the 2023 Triumph Street Triple 765 R and RS are yet to be disclosed by the company. We expect them to carry a premium over the outgoing models, which start at Rs. 9.15 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.