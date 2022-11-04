Auto

Mercedes-Benz EQB spotted testing in India, launch imminent: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 04, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Mercedes-Benz EQB boast of premium leather upholstery (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz is gearing up to launch the EQB in India in December. The German carmaker is doing test runs with the electric SUV on our shores, albeit in a heavily camouflaged avatar. These tests are possibly done to check certain parameters of the EV and to make sure it is compatible with our environment. It will come via the CKD route.

Context Why does this story matter?

Sustainable mobility has been a priority in recent years. To cater to the growing demand for EVs, Mercedes-Benz created an electric mobility division called "EQ."

The German marque plans to achieve carbon neutrality by as early as 2039 and is expanding the EQ range of vehicles.

The EQB will be the fourth all-electric offering from the brand to arrive in India this year.

Exteriors The EV sports a full-width LED DRL and connected taillights

Mercedes-Benz EQB follows the brand's new design philosophy and flaunts a long and sculpted hood, a closed-off grille, swept-back LED headlamps, a full-width LED DRL, a wide air dam, a raked windscreen, and silvered skid plates. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by roof rails, ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights and a diffuser are available at the rear.

Information It promises a range of up to 419km

The details for India-spec Mercedes-Benz EQB are yet to be revealed. Globally, the EQB 250 variant produces 188hp/385Nm, EQB 300 4Matic model generates 225hp/390Nm, and the EQB 350 4Matic trim develops 288hp/520Nm. The electric motors are linked to either a 66.5kWh or 70.7kWh battery pack.

Interiors The SUV is equipped with seven airbags and ADAS functions

On the inside, the EQB has a spacious seven-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a head-up display, multi-color ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, dual-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The EV houses a digital instrument cluster and MBUX infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by seven airbags, electronic stability control, and ADAS functions.

Information Mercedes-Benz EQB: Pricing

The pricing and availability of the Mercedes-Benz EQB will be announced at the launch event in India next month. For reference, the EV carries a starting price tag of $54,500 (approximately Rs. 45.18 lakh) in the US market.