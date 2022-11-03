When will the new Kia Seltos SUV launch in India?
South Korean automaker Kia Motors is gearing up to launch the new Seltos in India at the 2023 Auto Expo. To recall, that brand has already launched the mid-sized SUV in its home market, along with a few other global markets. The updated model comes equipped with ADAS functions, showcasing the company's commitment to improving the safety of its vehicles.
- Kia Motors forayed into the Indian market in 2019 with the Seltos.
- The model competed in the mid-sized SUV segment on our shores and was received warmly by critics and customers alike.
- However, with its rivals edging out the SUV in recent years with updated models, the South Korean automaker has decided to up the game by launching the refreshed 2023 version
The 2023 Kia Seltos has an aggressive design philosophy and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a signature tiger-nose grille, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, and revised bumpers with silvered skid plates. The SUV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights are available at the rear end.
The details are yet to be confirmed, but the India-bound Seltos will be powered by the existing 1.5-liter petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), 1.4-liter T-GDi turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm), and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel motor (113.4hp/250Nm). Transmission duties should be handled by multiple gearbox options.
On the inside, the 2023 Seltos features a spacious five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and connected car technology. The SUV packs a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.
The 2023 Kia Seltos will be introduced at the upcoming Auto Expo in India in January 2023. As for pricing, the automaker has launched the SUV in the South Korean market with a starting price tag of KRW 20.62 million (approximately Rs. 11.97 lakh).