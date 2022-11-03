Auto

When will the new Kia Seltos SUV launch in India?

When will the new Kia Seltos SUV launch in India?

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 03, 2022, 05:35 pm 2 min read

2023 Kia Seltos flaunts a signature tiger-nose grille (Photo credit: Kia Motors)

South Korean automaker Kia Motors is gearing up to launch the new Seltos in India at the 2023 Auto Expo. To recall, that brand has already launched the mid-sized SUV in its home market, along with a few other global markets. The updated model comes equipped with ADAS functions, showcasing the company's commitment to improving the safety of its vehicles.

Context Why does this story matter?

Kia Motors forayed into the Indian market in 2019 with the Seltos.

The model competed in the mid-sized SUV segment on our shores and was received warmly by critics and customers alike.

However, with its rivals edging out the SUV in recent years with updated models, the South Korean automaker has decided to up the game by launching the refreshed 2023 version

Exteriors The SUV sports an all-LED lighting setup and roof rails

The 2023 Kia Seltos has an aggressive design philosophy and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a signature tiger-nose grille, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, a wide air dam, and revised bumpers with silvered skid plates. The SUV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights are available at the rear end.

Information It will be offered with multiple engine options

The details are yet to be confirmed, but the India-bound Seltos will be powered by the existing 1.5-liter petrol engine (113.4hp/144Nm), 1.4-liter T-GDi turbo-petrol unit (138hp/242Nm), and a 1.5-liter CRDi diesel motor (113.4hp/250Nm). Transmission duties should be handled by multiple gearbox options.

Interiors It features a panoramic sunroof and an air purifier

On the inside, the 2023 Seltos features a spacious five-seater cabin with an all-black dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, ambient lighting, a panoramic sunroof, an air purifier, climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, and connected car technology. The SUV packs a dual 10.25-inch screen setup for the instrument cluster and the infotainment system. Passengers' safety is ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2023 Kia Seltos: Availability

The 2023 Kia Seltos will be introduced at the upcoming Auto Expo in India in January 2023. As for pricing, the automaker has launched the SUV in the South Korean market with a starting price tag of KRW 20.62 million (approximately Rs. 11.97 lakh).