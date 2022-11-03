Auto

2023 Nissan Z GT4 debuts as a 450hp race car

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 03, 2022, 01:29 pm 2 min read

2023 Nissan Z GT4 is equipped with FIA-approved roll cage (Photo credit: Nissan)

Japanese marque Nissan has taken the wraps off the Z GT4 race car. The coupe will be seen in action for the first time in the 2023 SRO Pirelli GT4 America series. The race car is based on the Nissan Z coupe that debuted in the US market this year. The track-focused vehicle is powered by a retuned 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine.

Context Why does this story matter?

Nissan Motorsports International or NISMO is an in-house tuning, motorsports, and performance subsidiary of Nissan. The specialized division is responsible for creating high-performance vehicles for the streets as well as race tracks.

The 2023 Z GT4 is the newest offering from the division, made specifically to compete in the GT4 category.

The car has participated in the Fuji 24-Hour Race as a test-entry vehicle.

Exteriors The race car has a large wing and 18-inch wheels

Based on the current generation Nissan Z coupe, the 2023 Nissan Z GT4 race car has an aggressive design language and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a squared-off grille, a sloping roofline, and swept-back LED headlamps. It is flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch "Rays" wheels wrapped in race-compound tires. LED taillights, a large wing, and a diffuser are available at the rear.

Information It is backed by a 3.0-liter, V6 engine

The 2023 Nissan Z GT4 draws power from the same 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged V6 engine from the regular model. However, the race car is re-tuned to produce 450hp of maximum power and 600Nm of peak torque.

Interiors The coupe features racing-type bucket seat and FIA-approved roll cage

On the inside, the 2023 Nissan Z GT4 race car gets a minimalist layout as per the GT4 regulations. The coupe features a racing-type bucket seat, a micro-suede multifunctional steering wheel, a digital driver's display with racing telemetry, and a center console with multiple toggle switches for electronic driving aids. Driver safety is ensured by a six-point harness and an FIA-approved roll cage.

Information 2023 Nissan Z GT4 race car: Pricing

In the US, the 2023 Nissan Z GT4 race car will set you back by $229,000 (approximately Rs. 1.9 crore) excluding a $1,000 destination charge. The coupe is a track-focused vehicle and is not road legal.