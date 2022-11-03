Auto

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 to debut on November 8

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 03, 2022, 10:53 am 2 min read

Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will ride on alloy wheels. Representative image (Photo credit: Royal Enfield)

Royal Enfield is gearing up to reveal one of the most anticipated cruiser motorcycles, the Super Meteor 650, on November 8 at the upcoming EICMA motor show in Italy. To recall, the cruiser has been spotted a few times doing test runs in India, albeit in a camouflaged avatar. It will be powered by a 648cc, parallel-twin engine from the Interceptor/Continental GT twins.

Context Why does this story matter?

Royal Enfield had introduced the highly-acclaimed 648cc, parallel-twin engine in 2018 with the Interceptor 650 and Continental GT 650.

A lower compression ratio along with a 270-degree "cross-plane" crankshaft and gear-driven balance shaft offered low NVH (Noise, Vibration, and Harshness) on both motorcycles.

The homegrown brand now plans to expand the 650 line-ups with the upcoming Super Meteor cruiser and Shotgun bobber motorcycle.

Design The cruiser will flaunt a teardrop-shaped tank and alloy wheels

The Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will be based on the Meteor 350 and flaunt a muscular, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, a wide handlebar, a round LED headlamp, split-type seats, a feet-forward riding stance, dual exhaust, and a circular LED taillamp. It will pack a semi-digital instrument console along with an optional "Tripper" navigation pod. The cruiser will ride on multi-spoke alloy wheels.

Information It will be backed by a 648cc, parallel-twin engine

The upcoming Super Meteor 650 will be powered by the same 648cc, parallel-twin engine from the 650 twins. The mill will likely generate a maximum power of 47.5hp, peak torque of 52Nm, and will be linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety The motorcycle will be equipped with dual-channel ABS

In terms of rider safety, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for improved braking performance. The suspension duties should be taken care of by inverted forks on the front and twin shock absorbers on the rear end of the cruiser motorcycle.

Information Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650: Pricing

When launched, the Royal Enfield Super Meteor 650 will likely be a flagship model for the Chennai-based automaker. We expect the cruiser motorcycle to carry a price tag of around Rs. 3.5 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.