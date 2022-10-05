Auto

2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class breaks cover with refreshed design and features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 05, 2022, 06:35 pm 2 min read

2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class is equipped with multiple ADAS functions (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the 2023 version of the B-Class. The third-generation model features a refreshed front fascia and an updated MBUX system with a fingerprint sensor and an improved "Hey Mercedes" voice assistant. The facelifted car is now available with either a 48V mild-hybrid system with a belt-driven starter-generator or in a plug-in hybrid form with revised 109hp electric motor.

Why does this story matter?

The B-Class was introduced in 2005 by Mercedes-Benz to compete in the premium mid-size MPV segment across the globe. The first-generation model (codename: W245) was essentially an A-class with larger dimensions.

The current-generation (W247) model has an improved design with a shorter front overhang and features the "Intelligent Drive" semi-automated driving system from the flagship S-Class.

It rivals the BMW 2 Series Active Tourer.

The MPV flaunts an all-LED lighting setup and chrome-studded grille

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class retains the overall silhouette from the outgoing model and flaunts a sculpted clamshell bonnet, swept-back LED headlight with integrated DRLs, a chrome-studded grille, and a wide air dam. The MPV is flanked on the sides by indicator-mounted ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps, a roof-mounted spoiler, and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.

It is backed by multiple engine options

The 2023 B-Class is powered by a plug-in hybrid setup comprising a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine (163hp/270Nm) linked to a 109hp/300Nm electric motor. It also gets a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit (188hp/300Nm, 221hp/350Nm) and a 2.0-liter diesel motor (148hp/320Nm, 188hp/400Nm) paired with a 48v mild-hybrid system.

The car features ambient lighting and premium leather upholstery

On the inside, the 2023 B-Class has a spacious five-seater cabin with premium leather upholstery, a minimalist dashboard, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, powered front seats, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. The MPV packs dual 10.25-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and the MBUX infotainment system with the latest connectivity options. The passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class: Pricing

The pricing and availability details for the 2023 Mercedes-Benz B-Class will be disclosed by the German marque in the coming months. We expect the MPV to carry a premium over the current generation model, which starts at $49,600 (roughly Rs. 40.46 lakh) in the US.