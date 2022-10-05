2023 Honda CB750 Hornet goes official: Check features
Honda has launched the 2023 CB750 Hornet model in the UK market with a price tag of £6,999 (approximately Rs. 6.5 lakh). The all-new motorcycle is offered in four color schemes: Graphite Black, Pearl Glare White, Matte Iridium Grey Metallic, and Matte Goldfinch Yellow. The 755cc, parallel twin engine on the streetfighter draws inspiration from the Africa Twin and CFR450R.
- In 1998, the Honda CB600F, or Hornet as it was popularly known, created quite a buzz in the European market by offering a capable 599cc inline-four engine, which could be mastered without previous biking experience.
- The Japanese marque also ran its own one-make racing series, the Honda Hornet Cup, in 1999.
- The 2023 model is essentially a modernized version of the legendary middleweight motorcycle.
The 2023 Honda CB750 Hornet has an aggressive design philosophy and flaunts a muscular 15.2-liter fuel tank, an angular LED headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a slim tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a full-color TFT instrument cluster with connectivity options. It sits on a diamond-type steel frame and rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels.
The 2023 CB750 Hornet is powered by a 755cc, liquid-cooled, 8-valve parallel twin engine with a uni-cam design. The mill produces a maximum power of 90.6hp and a peak torque of 74.4Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.
For the safety of the rider, the 2023 CB750 Hornet is equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheel, along with dual-channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), wheelie control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm Showa SFF-BP inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.
In the UK market, the Honda CB750 Hornet is available with a sticker price of £6,999 (approximately Rs. 6.5 lakh). The motorcycle is A2 licence compliant and rivals the likes of the Yamaha MT 07, Triumph Trident 660, and Aprilia Tuono 660.