Auto

2023 Honda CB750 Hornet goes official: Check features

2023 Honda CB750 Hornet goes official: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 05, 2022, 05:24 pm 2 min read

Honda CB750 Hornet rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has launched the 2023 CB750 Hornet model in the UK market with a price tag of £6,999 (approximately Rs. 6.5 lakh). The all-new motorcycle is offered in four color schemes: Graphite Black, Pearl Glare White, Matte Iridium Grey Metallic, and Matte Goldfinch Yellow. The 755cc, parallel twin engine on the streetfighter draws inspiration from the Africa Twin and CFR450R.

Context Why does this story matter?

In 1998, the Honda CB600F, or Hornet as it was popularly known, created quite a buzz in the European market by offering a capable 599cc inline-four engine, which could be mastered without previous biking experience.

The Japanese marque also ran its own one-make racing series, the Honda Hornet Cup, in 1999.

The 2023 model is essentially a modernized version of the legendary middleweight motorcycle.

Design The streetfighter flaunts a muscular fuel tank and all-LED lighting

The 2023 Honda CB750 Hornet has an aggressive design philosophy and flaunts a muscular 15.2-liter fuel tank, an angular LED headlamp unit, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a slim tail section with a sleek LED taillamp. The motorcycle packs a full-color TFT instrument cluster with connectivity options. It sits on a diamond-type steel frame and rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels.

Information It is available with a 755cc, parallel twin engine

The 2023 CB750 Hornet is powered by a 755cc, liquid-cooled, 8-valve parallel twin engine with a uni-cam design. The mill produces a maximum power of 90.6hp and a peak torque of 74.4Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety It is equipped with dual-channel ABS and a ride-by-wire throttle

For the safety of the rider, the 2023 CB750 Hornet is equipped with disc brakes on the front and rear wheel, along with dual-channel ABS, Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC), wheelie control, ride-by-wire throttle, and riding modes. The suspension duties are taken care of by 41mm Showa SFF-BP inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2023 Honda CB750 Hornet: Pricing

In the UK market, the Honda CB750 Hornet is available with a sticker price of £6,999 (approximately Rs. 6.5 lakh). The motorcycle is A2 licence compliant and rivals the likes of the Yamaha MT 07, Triumph Trident 660, and Aprilia Tuono 660.