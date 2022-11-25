Auto

Toyota Innova Hycross breaks cover in India: Check features, design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 25, 2022, 01:18 pm 2 min read

Toyota Innova Hycross gets first-in-segment paddle shifters (Photo credit: Toyota)

The much-awaited Toyota Innova Hycross has finally broken cover in India. It happens to be the first mass-market petrol-hybrid MPV on our shores since the full-size Vellfire sits in the niche luxury van segment. To recall, the brand had showcased the four-wheeler in the Indonesian market on November 21. The updated MPV is offered with two powertrain options, both featuring a 2.0-liter petrol unit.

Why does this story matter?

The Innova is one of the most successful models for Toyota in the Indian as well as South East Asian markets. Over the last two decades, the MPV has been praised for its reliable engine.

However, with electrification taking top priority in recent years, the demand for the ICE-only MPV has been diminishing slowly.

The Innova Hycross model aims to rectify the issue.

The MPV flaunts sleek LED headlamps and 18-inch alloy wheels

The Toyota Innova Hycross has an aggressive design language and flaunts a muscular clamshell bonnet, sleek LED headlights with DRLs, a chrome-surrounded hexagonal grille, a wide air dam, and silvered skid plates. The MPV is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, chrome window garnishes, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.

It is offered with two powertrain options

The Toyota Innova Hycross is powered by either a 2.0-liter, inline-four, TNGA petrol engine with a "Direct Shift" CVT gearbox or a first-in-segment 2.0-liter, TNGA petrol-hybrid setup linked to an e-CVT gearbox. The former makes 174hp/197Nm, while the latter develops 186hp/187Nm.

It features a panoramic sunroof and powered, middle-row Ottoman seats

On the inside, the Innova Hycross has a spacious six/seven-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leather upholstery, segment-first powered Ottoman seats for the middle row, panoramic sunroof with integrated mood lighting, multi-zone climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a semi-digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch floating-type infotainment panel. The safety of the passengers is ensured by six airbags and ADAS functions.

Toyota Innova Hycross: Pricing

The order books for the Toyota Innova Hycross have been opened for a token amount of Rs. 50,000 and the automaker will disclose the pricing and availability details in January. We expect the MPV to be priced at around Rs. 20 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.