Limited-run BMW 3.0 CSL breaks cover with retro design language

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 25, 2022, 10:25 am 2 min read

BMW 3.0 CSL is equipped with adaptive laser lights (Photo credit: BMW)

German automaker BMW has unveiled a special 3.0 CSL model as a tribute to its race cars from the 1970s. The car will be produced in a limited run of just 50 units for the global markets. The coupe is touted as the "most exclusive special model" in the history of the M performance division of the brand and has a retro-inspired look.

The CSL or 'Competition Sports Lightweight' vehicles are some of the most exclusive models in BMW's line-up. They usually feature lightweight carbon fiber elements in the interior and exterior.

The 3.0 CSL flaunts various design elements from the 1970s such as swollen wheel arches, double-rear-wing setup, and striking livery.

When launched, the high-performance coupe will sit above the 2023 M4 CSL.

The coupe flaunts a double rear-wing setup and sporty livery

The limited-run BMW 3.0 CSL has a muscular bonnet, a large kidney grille, adaptive laser headlights, a wide air dam, an aggressive front air splitter, and a raked windscreen. The coupe is flanked on the sides by a special sporty livery, flared wheel arches, and 20-inch/21-inch gold-colored, center-locking, forged alloy wheels. A double-wing setup and wrap-around LED taillights are available at the rear end.

It is backed by a 3.0-liter, inline-six engine

The BMW 3.0 CSL is powered by a 3.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, inline-six engine that churns out a maximum power of 553hp and a peak torque of 550Nm. The mill is mated to a specially-designed 6-speed manual gearbox.

The car features Alcantara upholstery and carbon fiber inserts

On the inside, the BMW 3.0 CSL has a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard with carbon fiber inserts and special badging, Alcantara upholstery, automatic climate control, adjustable M Carbon bucket seats, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster and an infotainment panel with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

BMW 3.0 CSL: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the BMW 3.0 CSL are yet to be disclosed. The coupe will be limited to just 50 units globally. It will carry a premium over the M4 CSL, which retails at $140,895 (approximately Rs. 1.14 crore) in the US.