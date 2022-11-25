Auto

Lamborghini Urus Performante launched at Rs. 4.22 crore: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 25, 2022, 09:15 am 2 min read

Lamborghini Urus Performante flaunts quad exhaust tips (Photo credit: Lamborghini)

Lamborghini has launched the Urus Performante SUV in India with a sticker price of Rs. 4.22 crore (ex-showroom). Deliveries of the SUV are expected to commence by early 2023. The car gets updated styling elements such as revised bumpers, an aggressive front air splitter, and a large diffuser. It draws power from a 666hp, 4.0-liter V8 engine.

Why does this story matter?

For Lamborghini, the Urus is one of the most important and highest-selling models in its line-up, with over 20,000 units sold in just a span of 4 years.

It has been single-handedly responsible for increasing the popularity of high-performance SUVs in the global markets in recent years.

The Performante variant offers better looks and improved performance when compared to the standard version.

The SUV sports Y-shaped LED taillights and four exhaust tips

The Lamborghini Urus Performante retains the overall silhouette of the standard model. It flaunts a carbon fiber hood with air vents, a large grille, wide air dams, angular LED headlights with integrated DRLs, black B-pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, wrap-around Y-shaped LED taillights, a shark-fin antenna, a large diffuser, and quad exhaust tips. The SUV rides on 22/23-inch alloy wheels.

It is backed by a 666hp, 4.0-liter V8 engine

The Lamborghini Urus Performante draws power from a 4.0-liter, twin-turbocharged, V8 engine that churns out a maximum power of 666hp and 850Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to an 8-speed automatic gearbox along with an all-wheel drive system.

The car gets racing-type bucket seats and ADAS functions

On the inside, the Lamborghini Urus Performante has a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin and features a minimalist dashboard design, premium leather upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. It packs a Lamborghini Infotainment System III that includes two touchscreen panels. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Lamborghini Urus Performante: Pricing

The Lamborghini Urus Performante carries a price tag of Rs. 4.22 crore (ex-showroom) in India. The high-performance SUV can be booked online or via the brand's dealerships on our shores.