Win $40,000 for naming Jeep's new electric car: Here's how

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 24, 2022, 03:09 pm 2 min read

The contest will be open until December 2 (Photo credit: Jeep)

Jeep showcased its Wagoneer S electric SUV this September. However, its official name is yet to be finalized. To this end, the company has started an online contest to solicit potential monikers for the four-wheeler. The contest will be live until December 2, and the winner will be given a prize package valued at $40,000 (around Rs. 32.7 lakh).

Why does this story matter?

To ensure sales of one's products in today's world, it is important to thoroughly engage with the customers. Jeep has employed quite an innovative strategy in Wagoneer's case.

With the Wagoneer S, the company has decided to jump on the sustainable mobility bandwagon.

It should play an important role in helping the brand achieve its carbon neutrality goal by 2038.

Here are the details of the contest

Interested participants should head to the website created by the company, and fill out a form. The name submissions have to be 50 characters or less, and only US residents can participate. The winner will get a one-week ski trip to the Jackson Hole Mountain Resort. The package will comprise rentals, guides, airfares, lodging, and a $1,000 (around Rs. 82,000) gift card.

Here's recalling the Wagoneer S

The Jeep Wagoneer S has a sculpted hood, a full-width headlight, a closed grille, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it is flanked by ORVMs, black B-pillars, side-steppers, and multi-spoke wheels. Wrap-around taillamps are available at the rear end. As for interiors, the company claims that the SUV will have a cabin with "advanced Jeep brand-focused technology."

It will deliver 644km of range

In production guise, the Jeep Wagoneer S will ride on the brand's STLA Large platform and should offer up to 600hp of power. The electric car will be able to sprint from 0-96km/h in 3.5 seconds and deliver up to 644km of range per charge. A dual-motor powertrain linked to an all-wheel-drive system might also be on offer.

What about its availability?

Bookings for the Jeep Wagoneer S will commence in early 2023, and it will enter production in the US in 2024. The pricing details of the electric car should be disclosed around that time.