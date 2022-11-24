Auto

Citroen C3 EV is coming to India in early 2023

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 24, 2022, 02:51 pm 2 min read

The C3 EV will be built at Citroen's Hosur factory. Representative image (Photo credit: Citroen)

French automaker Citroen will launch the EV version of its C3 hatchback in India in early 2023. To recall, the upcoming vehicle was recently spied at a charging station near Pune, in a near-production guise. The four-wheeler will have ORVMs, roof rails, wrap-around taillamps, and a side-mounted charging port. It should deliver a range of around 300km on a single charge.

Why does this story matter?

The upcoming Citroen C3 EV will mark Stellantis's foray into the electric vehicle segment in India.

The car will be manufactured at the brand's plant in Hosur, Tamil Nadu, and will be launched "at an affordable price."

The Citroen C3 is a popular car on our shores (selling over 1,000 units per month) and its electrified version should rack up decent sales.

The car will flaunt split-style headlamps

The Citroen C3 EV will have a muscular bonnet, a chromed grille, split-style headlights, and a wide air vent. On the sides, it will be flanked by roof rails, black B-pillars, ORVMs, a charging port, and stylish alloy wheels. A raked windscreen, wrap-around taillamps, and a black bumper will be available at the rear end of the four-wheeler.

It will deliver around 300km of range

The Citroen C3 EV should draw power from an electric powertrain featuring a single motor, which will drive the front wheels. The car might deliver a range of around 300km on a single charge.

The hatchback will get a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system

The Citroen C3 EV should have a spacious five-seater cabin with auto climate control, keyless entry, fabric upholstery, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It might house a digital driver's display and a 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and a rear-view camera/

Citroen C3 EV: Pricing and availability

The pricing and availability details of the Citroen C3 EV in India will be disclosed at the time of its launch. However, the car is expected to sport a price figure of around Rs. 10 lakh (ex-showroom).