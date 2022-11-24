Auto

Ultraviolette F77, with 307km range, launched at Rs. 3.8 lakh

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 24, 2022, 01:38 pm 2 min read

Ultraviolette F77 gets a 10.3kWh battery pack (Photo credit: Ultraviolette Automotive)

Bengaluru-based Ultraviolette Automotive has launched the highly-anticipated electric motorcycle, the F77, in India with a starting price tag of Rs. 3.8 lakh (ex-showroom). To recall, the order books for the high-performance EV were opened on October 23 with a token price of Rs. 10,000. The motorcycle features an edgy design language and is powered by a PMS electric motor.

Why does this story matter?

Ever since its inception in 2016, Ultraviolette Automotive has been focused on creating a made-in-India high-performance electric motorcycle.

The company has been regularly conducting test runs of the motorcycle to iron out irregularities.

The F77 features a new generation IP-rated battery pack with updated thermal management and passive cooling features, as opposed to the three removable units showcased earlier by the brand.

The motorcycle has an angular LED headlamp and alloy wheels

The Ultraviolette F77 sits on a steel-aluminum trellis frame and flaunts a muscular fuel tank-like structure with a charging port, an angular LED headlamp, V-shaped LED DRLs, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, a tapered tail section, and dual LED taillights. The motorcycle packs a 5.0-inch full-color TFT instrument cluster with smartphone connectivity via Bluetooth. The EV rides on 17-inch designer alloy wheels.

It promises a range of up to 307km

The Ultraviolette F77 is backed by a PMS electric motor paired with an IP-rated 10.3kWh battery pack. The setup generates 38.8hp of maximum power and 95Nm of peak torque. The EV promises a range of up to 307km on a single charge.

The EV is equipped with dual-channel ABS and disc brakes

In terms of rider safety, the Ultraviolette F77 comes equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, regenerative braking, and riding modes for improved ride and handling characteristics. The suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a preload-adjustable, gas-charged mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Ultraviolette F77: Pricing

In India, the Ultraviolette F77 ranges between Rs. 3.8 lakh and Rs. 4.55 lakh (all, prices, ex-showroom). It is available in three color options: Lightning, Shadow, and Laser. The all-electric motorcycle can be booked online for a token amount of Rs. 10,000.