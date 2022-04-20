2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 gets attractive discount of Rs. 70,000
Japanese motorcycle giant Kawasaki has announced a special discount of Rs 70,000 on the 2021 model of the Versys 650 in India. With the discount, the adventure tourer now costs Rs. 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom). This brings the Versys 650's price at par with its middleweight sibling, the Kawasaki Z650. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design and offers electronic riding aids.
- With the company's plan to introduce the 2022 model in India soon, the 2021 model has received a massive discount of Rs. 70,000. This will help Kawasaki clear its inventory.
- Should one buy it? Yes, because the 2021 model is a very competent offering and chances are that the 2022 model may be priced upwards of Rs. 7.2 lakh.
The Kawasaki Versys 650 is based on a diamond, high-tensile steel frame and gets 17-inch alloy wheels, a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and a triangular headlamp. The 2021 model features a redesigned front fairing with LED headlights, four-way adjustable windscreen, a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and long-travel Showa suspension. Versys 650 uses an LED headlight and an LED taillamp.
The Kawasaki Versys 650 draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, parallel twin engine, paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It generates a maximum power of 66hp and 61Nm of torque, and has 21-liter fuel tank for longer riding range.
As for safety features, the Kawasaki Versys 650 offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) for better road handling. It gets a switchable traction control system with two modes, where Mode 1 will be a little less intrusive and Mode 2 offers early intervention in low-grip surfaces.
The Kawasaki Versys 650 adventure-tourer now carries a price-tag of Rs. 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom) after the massive discount of Rs. 70,000. This makes it one of the most value-for-money middleweight adventure tourers in the segment.