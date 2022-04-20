Auto

2021 Kawasaki Versys 650 gets attractive discount of Rs. 70,000

Written by Pradnesh Naik Apr 20, 2022, 05:45 pm 2 min read

Kawasaki Versys 650 is available in a single Candy Lime Green color option (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Japanese motorcycle giant Kawasaki has announced a special discount of Rs 70,000 on the 2021 model of the Versys 650 in India. With the discount, the adventure tourer now costs Rs. 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom). This brings the Versys 650's price at par with its middleweight sibling, the Kawasaki Z650. As for the highlights, the bike has an aggressive design and offers electronic riding aids.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the company's plan to introduce the 2022 model in India soon, the 2021 model has received a massive discount of Rs. 70,000. This will help Kawasaki clear its inventory.

Should one buy it? Yes, because the 2021 model is a very competent offering and chances are that the 2022 model may be priced upwards of Rs. 7.2 lakh.

Design Versys 650 is based on Kawasaki's Sugomi design philosophy

The Kawasaki Versys 650 is based on a diamond, high-tensile steel frame and gets 17-inch alloy wheels, a muscular fuel tank, a stepped-up seat, and a triangular headlamp. The 2021 model features a redesigned front fairing with LED headlights, four-way adjustable windscreen, a TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity, and long-travel Showa suspension. Versys 650 uses an LED headlight and an LED taillamp.

Information It is powered by 649cc parallel twin engine

The Kawasaki Versys 650 draws power from a BS6-compliant 649cc, liquid-cooled, four-stroke, parallel twin engine, paired to a 6-speed manual gearbox. It generates a maximum power of 66hp and 61Nm of torque, and has 21-liter fuel tank for longer riding range.

Safety The Versys 650 is equipped with dual-channel ABS

As for safety features, the Kawasaki Versys 650 offers disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels along with a dual-channel anti-lock braking system (ABS) for better road handling. It gets a switchable traction control system with two modes, where Mode 1 will be a little less intrusive and Mode 2 offers early intervention in low-grip surfaces.

Information Kawasaki Versys 650: Pricing

The Kawasaki Versys 650 adventure-tourer now carries a price-tag of Rs. 6.45 lakh (ex-showroom) after the massive discount of Rs. 70,000. This makes it one of the most value-for-money middleweight adventure tourers in the segment.