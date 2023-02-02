Auto

Nissan Max-Out concept debuts as futuristic convertible EV: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Feb 02, 2023, 05:54 pm 2 min read

Nissan Max-Out convertible concept features an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: Nissan)

Japanese automaker Nissan has showcased the Max-Out convertible concept at the Nissan Futures event at the company's global headquarters in Japan. The concept vehicle showcases the brand's futuristic design philosophy. The neo-retro-looking roadster is one of the four "out" concept cars including, Chill-Out, Surf-Out, and Hang-Out. However, unlike the Max-Out convertible, all other models are just digital creations.

Why does this story matter?

Nissan has always been known for creating some of the most unique-looking concept vehicles. The "out" range of concept cars was showcased by the brand in 2021 as digital creations.

Now, the company has created a real-life avatar of the Max-Out convertible concept.

The design of the futuristic vehicle looks straight out of the movie Tron with squared-out elements and a raked windscreen.

The roadster flaunts round 3D patterns in place of headlights

The Nissan Max-Out convertible concept has a typical roadster silhouette and flaunts a large squared-out grille, round 3D patterns in place of headlights, a sculpted hood, a raked windscreen, and a front air splitter. On the sides, the concept car is flanked by flush-fitted doors and aerodynamic designer wheel covers. The rear end of the car gets squared-out connected LED taillamps.

It will be backed by a capable electric powertrain

The technical details regarding the Nissan Max-Out convertible are yet to be finalized by the carmaker. However, we expect the roadster to be powered by a capable electric motor paired with a large battery pack.

The car features an illuminated yoke-style steering wheel

On the inside, the Nissan Max-Out convertible concept gets a spacious two-seater cabin with multiple light bars on the door panel, an illuminated yoke-style steering wheel, and bucket-style seats with adjustable headrests. The car houses a single large screen that houses both the instrument cluster as well as the infotainment panel. The passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

How much will it cost?

The pricing details of the Nissan Max-Out convertible are not available to the general public, as the vehicle is still in an early concept stage. We expect the final production avatar to arrive in the coming years.