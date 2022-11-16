Auto

Rimac Nevera becomes fastest production electric car ever at 412km/h

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 16, 2022, 12:18 pm 2 min read

Rimac Nevera is equipped with an active rear wing (Photo credit: Rimac Automobili)

Croatian EV maker Rimac Automobili has achieved a new speed record for production electric cars with the Nevera. The electric supercar reached a top speed of 412km/h at the Automotive Testing Papenburg track in Germany. The car was driven by the brand's chief test and development driver Miro Zrnčević. To recall, the company had initially set the target of 412km/h for the C_Two concept vehicle.

Context Why does this story matter?

Ever since its inception in 2009, Rimac has been focused on developing all-electric supercars.

The Concept One was the first coupe by the brand to achieve the world's fastest-production electric vehicle record in 2016 with a speed of 355km/h.

With Nevera, the brand has vastly improved the speed of the vehicle and set a new record with a speed of 412km/h.

Exteriors The coupe gets a carbon fiber monocoque chassis

The Rimac Nevera sits on a carbon fiber monocoque chassis and flaunts a sculpted bonnet, a large grille, a wide air dam, a sloping roofline, and swept-back LED headlights with DRLs. On the sides, the coupe is flanked by ORVMs, butterfly-type doors, air scoops, flared wheel arches, and lightweight forged alloy wheels. LED taillights and an active wing are available at the rear.

Information It draws power from an 1,914hp, all-electric powertrain

The Rimac Nevera is backed by quad electric motors paired with a large 120kWh battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 1,914hp and a peak torque of 2,360Nm. The coupe sprints from 0-100km/h in 1.97 seconds and boasts a range of 550km.

Interiors The EV features a dual-tone dashboard with carbon fiber trims

On the inside, the Rimac Nevera gets a sporty yet luxurious two-seater cabin and features a dual-tone dashboard with carbon fiber trims, premium leather upholstery, racing-type bucket seats, knurled aluminum dials for automatic climate control, and leather-wrapped steering wheel. The EV packs three displays for the digital instrument cluster and infotainment system. The safety of the passengers is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information Rimac Nevera: Pricing

The production of the Rimac Nevera will be limited to just 150 units for the global markets. The all-electric supercar carries a starting sticker price of €2 million (approximately Rs. 16.87 crore) in the European region.