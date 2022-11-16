Auto

2024 Lucid Gravity previewed as 7-seater flagship eSUV: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 16, 2022, 10:39 am 2 min read

2024 Lucid Gravity will flaunt a panoramic glass roof (Photo credit: Lucid Motors)

US-based Lucid Motors is gearing up to unveil its second offering, the Gravity, as a full-sized electric SUV for the global markets in 2023. The EV maker has teased the design of the vehicle on its official website. The car will utilize the "Lucid Space Concept" which offers maximum utility space on the inside. Order books for the SUV will open in early 2023.

Founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, Lucid Motors initially focused on building electric vehicle batteries and powertrains for other manufacturers.

The brand launched its first all-electric offering, the Air, in 2020. The sedan was received warmly by critics and customers alike.

The brand now plans to capture the highly-competitive electric SUV market dominated primarily by Tesla Model X.

Exteriors The SUV will flaunt connected LED taillights and designer wheels

The 2024 Lucid Gravity will sport a typical SUV silhouette and feature a long and sculpted bonnet, swept-back LED headlights with a full-width DRL, a wide air dam, and a raked windscreen. The EV will be flanked on the sides by blacked-out pillars, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Connected LED taillights will be available at the rear end.

Information The EV will have supercar-like performance

The technical details of the 2024 Lucid Gravity are yet to be disclosed. However, we expect the SUV to be powered by either a 1,000hp dual-motor setup or a 1,200hp tri-motor configuration paired with a 112kWh battery pack, as seen on the Lucid Air sedan.

Interiors It will feature a panoramic glass roof and seven seats

The full interiors of the 2024 Lucid Gravity are yet to seen. However, we expect the SUV to get a spacious seven-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard, premium upholstery, a panoramic glass roof, reclining middle-row seats, multi-zone climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, high-resolution displays for the instrument cluster and infotainment system with Lucid UX interface. Passengers' safety will be ensured by multiple airbags.

Information 2024 Lucid Gravity: Pricing

2024 Lucid Gravity will be a flagship SUV for the US-based EV maker. The order books will likely open in early 2023. We expect the SUV to carry a premium over the Air model, which starts at $89,050 (approximately Rs. 72.55 lakh) in the US.