Top features of India-bound Mercedes-AMG E 53 Cabriolet

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 18, 2022, 03:10 am 3 min read

Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet gets a special MANUFAKTUR Brilliant Blue Magno paint scheme (Photo credit: Mercedes-AMG)

German carmaker Mercedes-AMG is set to launch the E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet in India on January 6. The roadster model will mark the first launch of the year 2023 for the automaker on our shores. The car follows the brand's modern design philosophy and features a tech-forward four-seater cabin. The performance-oriented vehicle draws power from a 3.0-liter, inline-six, turbo-petrol engine with a mild-hybrid system.

Why does this story matter?

The AMG division of Mercedes-Benz is known for creating some of the most capable V6, V8, and V12 engines. The brand has a cult-like following.

The E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet model is one of the latest to join the global line-up of the high-performance carmaker. The roadster is now headed to India where there is a growing demand for luxurious and superfast cars.

Fully digital cockpit for easy interaction

The Mercedes-AMG E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet features a fully digital cockpit that consists of two 10.25-inch HD screens for the instrument cluster and infotainment panel. It also gets the "Hey Mercedes" voice command function and "AMG Performance Media" settings for an intuitive display of performance-related telemetry. The system also features Apple CarPlay and Android Auto for easy smartphone connectivity.

AMG Performance steering wheel provides better control

The E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet gets an "AMG Performance" multifunctional steering wheel with paddle shifters. The Nappa-leather-wrapped, flat-bottomed steering wheel is ergonomically designed to provide better control to the driver. It also features capacitive buttons to control various functions of the car such as the adaptive cruise control, voice commands, and infotainment system along with two rotary knobs for driving modes and stability control.

Adaptive Highbeam Assist avoids dazzling oncoming road users

The E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet comes equipped with an "Adaptive Highbeam Assist" function. It utilizes the forward-facing radar and camera array to detect oncoming traffic and automatically changes the headlight to a low beam, to avoid dazzling the oncoming driver. With multiple LED arrays, the system can intelligently dim a few sections of the headlight, thus providing optimum illumination of the road ahead.

AMG RIDE CONTROL+ provides a comfortable ride with active suspension

The E 53 4MATIC+ Cabriolet has "AMG RIDE CONTROL+" with active air suspension units. This provides a comfortable ride to the passengers by adjusting the multi-chamber air suspension to adapt to the given load as well as react to the road surface, according to the speed of the car. The roadster also gets special steering knuckles on the front axle to improve rigidity.