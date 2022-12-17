Auto

Revamp Moto launches RM Buddie 25, India's first 'transformable e-bike'

Written by Pirzada Shakir Dec 17, 2022, 07:37 pm 2 min read

Revamp RM Buddie 25 has a top speed of 25km/h (Photo Credit: Revamp Moto)

Homegrown EV maker Revamp Moto has taken the wraps off India's first transformable electric bike, the RM Buddie 25 with a price tag of Rs. 66,999 (ex-showroom). The two-wheeler is built on a Modular Utility Platform. The utilitarian e-bike is available in five color options: Billionaire's Blue, Wealthy White, Royal Red, Oscar Orange, and Grand Grey.

Why does this story matter?

India is slowly becoming one of the largest markets for electric vehicles, as several automakers are developing emission-free vehicles for a sustainable and green future.

The RM Buddie 25 is the Revamp Moto's first e-bike that is built on the brand's Modular Utility Platform.

The company is expected to launch its second offering, the RM Mitra, on the same architecture next year.

The EV sports 12-inch alloy wheels and multiple swappable attachments

The Revamp RM Buddie 25 features a boxy and minimalist design with swappable attachments like a base rack, a base plate, a carrier, a child seat, an insulated box, and a few others. The two-wheeler gets an automatic LED headlamp, a rider-only saddle, and a wide handlebar with a neatly integrated LCD console with connectivity options. The EV rides on 12-inch alloy wheels.

It has a top speed of 25km/h

The RM Buddie 25 draws power from a hub-mounted electric motor linked to a swappable IP67-rated 1.2kWh battery pack. The e-bike has a top speed of 25km/h. It has a claimed range of up to 70km on a single charge.

It is equipped with drum brakes and telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the RM Buddie 25 is equipped with drum brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with a regenerative braking system for better braking performance. The suspension duties on the EV are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and adjustable twin shock absorbers on the rear end.

Revamp RM Buddie 25: Pricing

In India, the Revamp RM Buddie 25 carries a starting price tag of Rs. 66,999 (ex-showroom). The e-bike can be booked from the official website for a token amount of Rs. 999. It is available with easy financing options as well.