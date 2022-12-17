Auto

Interiors of Mahindra Thar's five-door variant spied: Check features

Upcoming Mahindra Thar five-door model will be offered with two powertrain options

Homegrown SUV specialist Mahindra has been testing the five-door model of the Thar for some months now. In the latest development, the images of the interiors of a production-ready model have surfaced. The longer wheelbase of the upcoming off-roader liberates cabin space for the second row, making it a more practical option when compared to the three-door version currently on sale.

Why does this story matter?

With the launch of the Thar in 2010, Mahindra provided a hardcore off-road-biased SUV for enthusiasts in India. The brand upgraded the model in 2020 with a tech-forward cabin and two capable powertrain options.

The updated SUV also scored well on the safety front, with a four-star rating in Global NCAP's crash test.

The upcoming five-door model is primarily targeted at large Indian families.

The SUV will flaunt rugged alloy wheels and vertical-slatted grille

The Mahindra Thar five-door model will flaunt a typical SUV silhouette with a muscular clamshell bonnet, a vertical-slatted grille, round headlamps with LED lighting, fender-mounted DRLs, skid plates, and redesigned bumpers. On the sides, the SUV will be flanked by ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and rugged alloy wheels. A spare-wheel-mounted tailgate and squared-out LED taillights will be available at the rear.

It will be backed by two powertrain options

The upcoming Thar five-door variant will be offered with a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit in two tunes: 147.9hp/320Nm and 147.9hp/300Nm. It will also get a 2.2-liter diesel engine that generates 128hp/300Nm. Transmission duties should be handled by either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

It will get a spacious five-seater cabin

The interiors of the upcoming five-door Thar are under wraps. We expect the SUV to get a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist all-black dashboard, fabric upholstery, automatic climate control, a multifunctional steering wheel, a semi-digital instrument cluster, and a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. The safety of the passengers will be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, EBD, and Electronic Stability Control (ESC).

How much will the five-door Mahindra Thar cost?

Pricing and availability details of the upcoming Mahindra Thar five-door variant will be disclosed by the automaker during its launch event possibly in January 2023. We expect it to carry a premium over the three-door version, which starts at Rs. 13.59 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.