These SUVs are getting big discounts this Diwali: Check offers

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 16, 2022, 03:05 am 3 min read

Mahindra Scorpio Classic is getting offers of over Rs. 2 lakh (Photo credit: Mahindra)

The popularity of SUVs in India has been growing rapidly in recent years and with the festive season in full swing, various automakers are offering attractive discounts to entice potential customers. The benefits are in the form of cash discounts, exchange bonuses, corporate benefits, and free accessories. Here is our pick of the top four SUVs on our shores with maximum benefits.

Context Why does this story matter?

As of August 2022, SUVs have a market share of 40% in India. It is one of the dominating categories of vehicles across the globe as well.

The Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) reported a sale of nearly 10 lakh units in the first half of this year.

With discounts from Mahindra, Volkswagen, and Nissan, sales are set to rise this festive season.

SUV #1 Nissan KICKS: Price starts at Rs. 9.5 lakh

Nissan KICKS gets discounts worth Rs. 61,000, comprising an exchange bonus of Rs. 30,000. It features a chrome-surrounded grille, LED headlights, silvered skid plates, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Inside, the five-seater cabin has keyless entry, dual airbags, and an 8.0-inch infotainment system. It is available with two engine options: a 1.3-liter, turbo-petrol unit (154hp/254Nm) and 1.5-liter petrol mill (105hp/142Nm).

SUV #2 Volkswagen Taigun: Price begins at Rs. 11.56 lakh

Volkswagen Taigun is offered with benefits worth Rs. 80,000 in the form of a cash discount. It has a muscular bonnet, LED headlamps with DRLs, dual-tone alloy wheels, and a full-width LED taillight. The five-seater cabin gets a sunroof, a 10.0-inch infotainment panel, six airbags, and traction control. It draws power from a 1.0-liter TSI engine (113.4hp/178Nm) and a 1.5-liter TSI EVO unit (148hp/250Nm).

SUV #3 Mahindra Scorpio Classic: Price starts at Rs. 12 lakh

Mahindra Scorpio Classic comes with cash discounts of Rs. 1.75 lakh, an exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000, corporate benefits worth Rs. 4,000, and accessories of up to Rs. 20,000. It sports a muscular hood with an air scoop, projector headlamps, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The spacious cabin has automatic climate control, multiple airbags, and ABS. It is fueled by a 2.2-liter, mHawk diesel engine (130hp/300Nm).

SUV #4 Mahindra Alturas G4: Price begins at Rs. 30.68 lakh

In India, the Mahindra Alturas G4 is available with benefits worth Rs. 3 lakh, including a cash discount of Rs. 2.2 lakh. It features diamond-cut alloy wheels and an all-LED lighting setup. The seven-seater cabin gets leather upholstery, a sunroof, an 8.0-inch infotainment panel, multiple airbags, and ADAS functions. It runs on a 2.2-liter diesel engine that makes 178hp/420Nm.