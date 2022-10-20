Auto

2023 Hyundai Grandeur breaks cover with stunning design: Check features

Oct 20, 2022

2023 Hyundai Grandeur has a wheelbase of 2,885mm (Photo credit: Hyundai)

South Korean automaker Hyundai has revealed the 2023 version of its flagship sedan, the Grandeur. The car features a bold exterior design with a radical-looking front fascia similar to the Staria MPV. Design-wise, the seventh generation of the sedan stays true to the original model from 1986 and flaunts, what the brand calls, a 'Seamless Horizon Lamp.' Technical details are yet to be released.

Since its debut in 1986, the Grandeur has been a benchmark for luxury, innovation, and technology in the South Korean market. It was a flagship model for the brand in various global markets till the arrival of the Genesis range.

While most automakers are shifting their focus to SUVs, Hyundai continues to bet on sedans.

The 2023 model has reportedly received 60,000 preorders.

The sedan has an overall length of 4,990mm

The 2023 Hyundai Grandeur follows the brand's futuristic design language and features a long and muscular bonnet, a large chromed grille, a full-width DRL called 'Seamless Horizon Lamp,' bumper-mounted LED headlamps, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, the sedan is flanked by ORVMs, flush-fitted door handles, and 20-inch designer alloy wheels. A full-width taillight and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.

The technical specifications for the 2023 Hyundai Grandeur are yet to be released by the South Korean automaker. However, we expect the flagship sedan to retain the powertrain options from the current generation model.

It features active ambient lighting and naturally-dyed Nappa leather upholstery

On the inside, the 2023 Grandeur has a luxurious five-seater cabin with wooden trims on the dashboard, naturally-dyed Nappa leather upholstery, a panoramic sunroof, active ambient lighting, powered sunshades, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. It packs a digital instrument cluster, along with a dual touchscreen setup for an infotainment system and multi-zone climate control. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

In the South Korean market, the 2023 Hyundai Grandeur has reportedly received over 60,000 bookings. The official pricing is yet to be revealed. We expect it to carry a premium over the current model, which starts at KRW 33,920,000 (approximately Rs. 20 lakh).