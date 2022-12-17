Auto

Ducati commemorates 'World Champion' titles with limited-run Panigale V4 bikes

Both bikes flaunt the respective livery from MotoGP and WSBK (Photo credit: Ducati)

Italian marque Ducati has won the 2022 World Champion title in MotoGP as well as World SuperBike Championship (referred to as WSBK). The respective winning race bikes were ridden by the champions Francesco Bagnaia and Alvaro Bautista. To celebrate its achievement, the bikemaker has unveiled two special Ducati Panigale V4 models. The motorcycles are limited to just 260 units each.

Ducati is considered an icon in the world of motorsport with multiple victories in racing events such as MotoGP, WSBK, FIM Motocross World Championship, and the nerve-racking Dakar cross-country rally under its belt.

The bikemaker had an overall satisfying 2022 season and has won the "World Champion" titles in both prestigious track events.

The special-edition Panigale V4s are unique models with full racing livery.

Both bikes flaunt carbon fiber winglets and forged aluminum wheels

The limited-run Ducati Panigale V4 bikes flaunt the livery from the Desmosedici GP and the Panigale V4 R race machines. They feature a sculpted fuel tank, dual LED headlamps with DRLs, clip-on handlebars, a 'double-bubble' windscreen, carbon fiber winglets, a rider-only saddle, lighter Akrapovic under-belly exhausts, and sleek LED taillamp. The bikes sport a 5.0-inch TFT instrument console and ride on forged aluminum wheels.

Both motorcycles are backed by a 1,103cc, V4 engine

The special Ducati Panigale V4 models are powered by a 1,103cc, 4-valve, liquid-cooled, V4 engine that churns out a maximum power of 215.5hp and a peak torque of 123.6Nm. The transmission duties are handled by a 6-speed gearbox, along with a bi-directional quickshifter.

The bikes are equipped with cornering ABS and traction control

The limited-edition Ducati Panigale V4 bikes are equipped with Brembo Stylema disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, traction control, wheelie control, slide control, launch control, and riding modes for rider safety. Suspension duties on the supersport motorcycles are handled by fully-adjustable 43mm Showa BPF inverted forks on the front side and a fully-adjustable Sachs mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Limited-edition Ducati Panigale V4: Pricing

The limited-edition Ducati Panigale V4 motorcycles are unique collector's items and are limited to just 260 units each. They can be yours for a price tag of $63,000 (approximately Rs. 52 lakh).