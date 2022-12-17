Auto

Audi teases 'activesphere' concept prior to reveal on January 26

Upcoming Audi activesphere will flaunt a coupe-like sloping roofline (Photo credit: Audi)

After showcasing the urbansphere concept in April, German luxury carmaker Audi will be revealing an all-new activesphere concept car on January 26. The brand has teased the silhouette of the car that is set to make its first appearance at the upcoming "Celebration of Progress" event. It will be the fourth model to join the futuristic-looking 'Sphere' range of vehicles by the automaker.

Audi has been one of the early promoters of long-range Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) across the globe.

The brand has also been developing the 'Sphere' family, which already includes the skysphere, grandsphere, urbansphere models.

Designed for an active lifestyle, the activesphere is touted as the perfect companion for ambitious outdoor adventures such as water sports, skiing, golfing, and a few others.

The Audi activesphere will have a coupe SUV-like silhouette and flaunt a muscular bonnet with an illuminated Audi logo, sleek LED headlights, a large closed-off grille, a raked windscreen, and a sloping roofline. On the sides, the concept car will be flanked by flared wheel arches and designer wheels with all-terrain tires. The rear end will feature wrap-around LED taillights.

While Audi is yet to disclose the technical details of the activesphere concept, we expect the vehicle to draw power from a durable electric motor linked to a large IP-rated battery pack.

The interiors of the upcoming Audi activesphere concept are under wraps. However, we expect the car to get a spacious four-seater cabin and feature a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery made using sustainable materials, a glass roof, multizone climate control, a yoke-type multifunctional steering wheel, and a large touchscreen infotainment system. Passengers' safety will likely be ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

The details regarding the pricing will not be available to the general public as the upcoming Audi activesphere is still in a concept avatar. We expect the car to reach the final production version in the coming years.