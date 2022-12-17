Auto

BMW unveils limited-run R nineT, R 18 to mark centenary

Dec 17, 2022

To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the R 32 bike, BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the special R nineT and R 18 models for the global markets. The bikes will be produced in a limited run of just 1,923 units each. Both motorcycles are offered with a number of chrome and Option 719 parts, including some milled pieces and paint-on-chrome surfaces.

Why does this story matter?

BMW Motorrad showcased its first-ever offering, the R 32, in September 1923. At its heart was an air-cooled, two-cylinder, boxer engine that has carved the legacy for the German marque.

To pay homage to the iconic motorcycle and celebrate its 100th anniversary, the brand has unveiled two special edition models from its "Heritage" line-up, the R nineT and R 18.

BMW R nineT is a retro-inspired scrambler motorcycle

The BMW R nineT sports a muscular fuel tank with paint-on-chrome surfaces and pinstripes, a round LED headlamp, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, wire-spoked wheels, and an LED taillight. For safety, it has disc brakes, ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The scrambler draws power from a 1,170cc, air-and-oil-cooled, boxer-twin engine that makes 107.2hp/116Nm.

BMW R 18 is a stretched-out cruiser bike

The BMW R 18 flaunts a large teardrop-shaped fuel tank with chrome surfaces and pinstripes, a wide handlebar, circular chromed mirrors, a round LED headlamp, a rider-only saddle, dual exhausts, and an LED taillamp. For safety, it gets disc brakes, ABS, telescopic front forks, and an adjustable rear mono-shock unit. The cruiser motorcycle is fueled by a 1,802cc, air-and-oil-cooled, boxer-twin engine that develops 91hp/150Nm.

How much do they cost?

In the US market, the BMW R 18 100 Years model will set you back by $18,990 (roughly Rs. 15.7 lakh) and the R nineT 100 Years costs $19,995 (approximately Rs. 16.53 lakh), excluding the destination fee. Both bikes will be available in early 2023.