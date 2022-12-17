BMW unveils limited-run R nineT, R 18 to mark centenary
To commemorate the 100th anniversary of the R 32 bike, BMW Motorrad has taken the wraps off the special R nineT and R 18 models for the global markets. The bikes will be produced in a limited run of just 1,923 units each. Both motorcycles are offered with a number of chrome and Option 719 parts, including some milled pieces and paint-on-chrome surfaces.
Why does this story matter?
- BMW Motorrad showcased its first-ever offering, the R 32, in September 1923. At its heart was an air-cooled, two-cylinder, boxer engine that has carved the legacy for the German marque.
- To pay homage to the iconic motorcycle and celebrate its 100th anniversary, the brand has unveiled two special edition models from its "Heritage" line-up, the R nineT and R 18.
BMW R nineT is a retro-inspired scrambler motorcycle
The BMW R nineT sports a muscular fuel tank with paint-on-chrome surfaces and pinstripes, a round LED headlamp, a wide handlebar with bar-end mirrors, a rider-only saddle, an upswept exhaust, wire-spoked wheels, and an LED taillight. For safety, it has disc brakes, ABS, telescopic front forks, and a rear mono-shock unit. The scrambler draws power from a 1,170cc, air-and-oil-cooled, boxer-twin engine that makes 107.2hp/116Nm.
BMW R 18 is a stretched-out cruiser bike
The BMW R 18 flaunts a large teardrop-shaped fuel tank with chrome surfaces and pinstripes, a wide handlebar, circular chromed mirrors, a round LED headlamp, a rider-only saddle, dual exhausts, and an LED taillamp. For safety, it gets disc brakes, ABS, telescopic front forks, and an adjustable rear mono-shock unit. The cruiser motorcycle is fueled by a 1,802cc, air-and-oil-cooled, boxer-twin engine that develops 91hp/150Nm.
How much do they cost?
In the US market, the BMW R 18 100 Years model will set you back by $18,990 (roughly Rs. 15.7 lakh) and the R nineT 100 Years costs $19,995 (approximately Rs. 16.53 lakh), excluding the destination fee. Both bikes will be available in early 2023.