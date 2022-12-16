Auto

PURE EV showcases ecoDryft e-bike ahead of launch: Check design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Dec 16, 2022, 06:10 pm 2 min read

Hyderabad-based EV start-up PURE EV has taken the wraps off the ecoDryft, ahead of its official launch in India. When launched, it will compete in the commuter segment. The company claims that it is a ground-up made-in-India electric bike. It looks quite simple in comparison to its fancy and futuristic-looking rivals on our shores, possibly to appeal to a wider audience.

Why does this story matter?

With affordable green mobility solutions as its main objective, Hyderabad-based PURE EV started its operations in 2015. The start-up introduced its first all-electric motorcycle, the ETRYST 350 in 2021.

However, the brand is now planning to enter the lucrative and highly-competitive commuter segment with the ecoDryft, to widen its reach in the Indian market.

The pricing of the e-bike will be announced in January.

The motorcycle flaunts a single-piece seat and an angular headlamp

The PURE ecoDryft has a typical commuter-friendly design language and flaunts a sculpted fuel tank-like structure, an angular LED headlamp with DRLs, a tiny visor, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a single-piece seat, a grab rail, rounded fiber fenders, a tapered tail sections, and a sleek LED taillamp. The EV packs a digital instrument cluster and rides on five-spoke alloy wheels.

It promises a range of up to 130km

The PURE ecoDryft is powered by a hub-mounted electric motor linked to a 3kWh, AIS-certified Li-NMC battery pack. Power figures are yet to be disclosed. The setup has a load-bearing capacity of 140kg. The EV promises a range of up to 130km on a charge.

The EV is equipped with telescopic front forks

For the safety of the rider, the PURE ecoDryft comes equipped with a disc brake on the front wheel and a drum brake on the rear wheel, along with a Combined Braking System (CBS) for improved braking performance. The suspension duties on the EV are taken care of by telescopic forks with fork gaiters on the front and twin shock absorbers on the rear.

PURE ecoDryft: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the PURE ecoDryft e-bike will be disclosed by the EV maker at its launch event in January. We expect the commuter motorcycle to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.