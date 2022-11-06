Auto

Honda e:N2 Concept EV breaks cover with a futuristic design

Honda e:N2 Concept EV breaks cover with a futuristic design

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 06, 2022, 12:15 am 2 min read

The production-specific Honda e:N2 will feature a 'Honda SENSING 360' suite (Photo credit: Honda)

Honda has showcased the e:N2 Concept electric sedan at the ongoing China International Import Expo in Shanghai. The four-wheeler is likely in its final prototype avatar and is underpinned by the Japanese marque's modular "e:N Architecture F" platform, developed specifically for the "e" series. It is one of the 10 EVs planned by the brand for the Chinese market by 2025.

Context Why does this story matter?

Honda has been pushing electric mobility solutions in recent years. The brand plans to showcase its commitment to a sustainable future with its "e" series of electric vehicles.

The Japanese automaker will use its highly-acclaimed "e:N Architecture F" modular platform for all its upcoming EVs in China.

The e:N2 Concept electric sedan flaunts the brand's modern design philosophy and comes equipped with ADAS functions.

Technology A brief look at the e:N2 Concept electric sedan

Honda e:N2 Concept is based on the brand's modular platform and flaunts the modern design language created for the "e" series of battery electric vehicles. In production guise, it will feature a full-stack e:N OS intelligent control ecosystem and a state-of-the-art "Honda SENSING 360" suite. The latter will utilize a forward-looking sensor camera and 5mm-wave radar to provide intelligent anti-collision protection for the passengers.

Information The entire value chain will undergo electrification

Toshihiro Mibu, CEO of Honda Cars, said that the brand would accelerate various electrification initiatives in the entire value chain, including R&D, procurement, production, sales, and after-sales services. The "e: Series" portfolio in China will also be expanded to 10 EVs in the coming years.

Future What are Honda's EV plans?

With the debut of the second generation of Honda's "e" series of electric vehicles, the Japanese marque plans to be reborn as an EV brand globally. The company is also pushing for the use of an intelligent control ecosystem that will provide an interactive experience for the passengers. Smart autonomous driving facilities with an upgraded "Honda SENSING 360" system are also in the works.