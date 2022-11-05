Auto

SKODA SLAVIA becomes more expensive in India: Check new prices

SKODA SLAVIA becomes more expensive in India: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 05, 2022, 07:15 pm 2 min read

SKODA SLAVIA flaunts a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille (Photo credit: SKODA)

Czech automaker SKODA has raised the prices of the SLAVIA in India by up to Rs. 40,000. It is the second price revision for the sedan since its launch in February this year. The updated pricing came into effect from November 1 onward. The mid-size vehicle comes with two turbocharged powertrain options and is one of the most powerful offerings in its category.

Context Why does this story matter?

Almost every automaker in India is raising the prices of its offerings to counter the rising input costs and the effects of the global semiconductor shortage. SKODA is no exception to this.

The Czech automaker had previously implemented a price hike of up to Rs. 60,000 in the month of June.

With the newest revision, the sales of the sedan will probably be impacted.

Exteriors The sedan sports 16-inch alloy wheels and dual-pod LED headlights

The SKODA SLAVIA is underpinned by the modular MQB-A0-IN platform and sports a long and sculpted bonnet, chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, swept-back dual-pod LED headlights, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. The sedan is flanked on the sides by chromed window lining, ORVMs, flared wheel arches, and 16-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a shark fin antenna grace the rear end.

Information It is backed by two turbo-petrol engine options

The SLAVIA is powered by a 1.0-liter, TSI, turbo-petrol engine that develops 113hp/175Nm and a 1.5-liter, TSI, turbocharged petrol unit that churns out 148hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by either a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque converter automatic, or a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors The car features ventilated front seats and digital instrument cluster

On the inside, the SLAVIA gets a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, ventilated front seats, a sunroof, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, automatic climate control with rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The sedan packs an 8.0-inch digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch infotainment system with support for Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Six airbags ensure passengers' safety.

Information SKODA SLAVIA: Pricing

As for the updated pricing, the SKODA SLAVIA will now set you back by Rs. 11.29 lakh for the base 1.0 TSI Active variant and Rs. 18.4 lakh for the range-topping 1.5 TSI Style DSG trim level (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.