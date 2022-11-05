Auto

PMV Electric's EaS-E micro EV to debut on November 16

PMV Electric's EaS-E micro EV to debut on November 16

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 05, 2022, 04:08 pm 2 min read

PMV EaS-E flaunts an all-LED lighting setup (Photo credit: PMV Electric)

Mumbai-based PMV Electric will unveil its first-ever electric vehicle in the Indian market on November 16. The micro EV will be called EaS-E. The compact car will be primarily targeted at city dwellers looking for an affordable electric vehicle for everyday use and will be offered in three variants. The EV will deliver a range of up to 200km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

With the rise in pollution levels and traffic congestion in metro cities, compact electric mobility is touted by many as a way forward in India.

However, the options for affordable electric cars are nearly non-existent on our shores as of now.

To tackle this issue, PMV Electric is set to unveil its first-ever micro EV, the EaS-E, as an efficient city-oriented compact vehicle.

Exteriors The micro EV flaunts circular LED headlamps and alloy wheels

The PMV EaS-E features a compact "Smart Car" design language and flaunts a clamshell bonnet, a squared-out grille with a full-width LED DRL, circular LED headlamp units, and a raked windscreen. On the sides, the EV is flanked by ORVMs, large windows, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. The rear end of the vehicle gets a full-width taillight.

Information It promises a range of up to 200km

The PMV EaS-E draws power from an efficient PMSM electric motor linked to a 10kWh lithium iron phosphate battery pack. The setup generates a maximum power of 20hp. The EV promises a driving range of up to 200km on a single charge.

Interiors The EV will feature power windows and remote keyless entry

The interiors of the upcoming PMV EaS-E are yet to be revealed. However, we expect the two-seater micro EV to feature a minimalist dashboard, fabric upholstery, remote keyless entry, cruise control, power windows, manual AC, a multifunctional steering wheel, an LCD instrument cluster, and an infotainment panel with Bluetooth and USB connectivity. The safety of passengers will be ensured by seatbelts, among other features.

Information What about its pricing?

The pricing and availability details of the EaS-E micro EV will be announced by PMV Electric at its launch event scheduled on November 16 in India. We expect the compact electric car to be priced at around Rs. 4 lakh (ex-showroom).