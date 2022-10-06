Auto

2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class hatchback and sedan launched: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 06, 2022, 12:53 pm 2 min read

2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class is also offered in AMG guise (Photo credit: Mercedes-Benz)

Mercedes-Benz has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the A-Class for the global markets. The car is available in both hatchback and sedan avatars. The refreshed model features redesigned bumpers, a chrome-studded grille, four new wheel options, and an updated MBUX system. It is offered with either a 48V mild-hybrid system or in a plug-in hybrid setup with a 107hp electric motor.

Context Why does this story matter?

The A-Class is an entry-level offering from Mercedes-Benz since the 1997. It was one of the first vehicles for the brand to feature front-engine, front-wheel-drive layout.

The car is currently in its fourth generation (codename: W177) and is offered in both hatchback and sedan body styles.

The 2023 model will likely be the last fuel-powered A-Class for the German marque.

Exteriors Both the hatchback and sedan sport an all-LED lighting setup

The 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class has an aggressive front fascia and sports a muscular bonnet, a chrome-studded grille with star-like pattern studs, a wide air dam, a sloping roofline, and angular LED headlights. It is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, chromed window lining, flared wheel arches, and designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillights and a diffuser grace the rear end.

Performance It is offered with multiple powertrain options

The new A-Class is backed by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol engine (188hp/300Nm, 221hp/350Nm) and a 2.0-liter diesel motor (148hp/320Nm, 188hp/400Nm) linked to a 48V mild-hybrid system. It also gets a plug-in hybrid setup comprising a 1.3-liter turbo-petrol engine (163hp/270Nm) linked to a 109hp/300Nm electric motor. The AMG variant is powered by a 2.0-liter turbo-petrol unit that makes 302hp/400Nm.

Interiors The car features Nappa leather upholstery and multiple ADAS functions

Inside, the 2023 A-Class has a sporty yet luxurious five-seater cabin with Nappa leather upholstery, ambient lighting, multi-zone climate control, turbine-like air vents, a sunroof, and a leather-wrapped flat-bottomed steering wheel. It houses two 10.25-inch screens for the digital instrument cluster and the updated MBUX infotainment panel with the latest connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ADAS functions.

Information 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class: Pricing

The details regarding the pricing and availability of the 2023 Mercedes-Benz A-Class are yet to be announced by the German marque. We expect it to carry a premium over the current generation model, which starts at $33,950 (approximately Rs. 27.74 lakh) in the US.