Super-exclusive Ford GT LM Edition goes official: Check design, features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 06, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

2022 Ford GT LM Edition will be finished in Liquid Silver paint job (Photo credit: Ford)

Ford has unveiled the LM Edition of its 2022 GT supercar. This will be the last special edition model for the vehicle. The coupe will be produced in a limited run of just 20 units worldwide and is created to commemorate the brand's 2016 win at Le Mans. With the production ending this year, deliveries of the car are expected to begin soon.

Context Why does this story matter?

The 2022 Ford GT model, much like its predecessor, is a mid-engine, two-seater supercar taking inspiration from the 1966 Le Mans-winning race car.

This second-generation Ford GT was showcased at the 2015 North American International Auto Show to celebrate the 60th anniversary of the legendary GT40 model.

The special edition coupe is the last iteration of the iconic GT nameplate before it gets discontinued.

Exteriors The supercar sports active aero elements and carbon fiber wheels

The 2022 Ford GT LM Edition takes design inspiration from the 2016 Le Mans-winning race car and flaunts a muscular bonnet, swept-back LED headlights, front air splitter, and a wide air dam. The coupe is flanked on the sides by ORVMs, air scoops, flared wheel arches, and carbon fiber wheels. Circular LED taillights and an active aero spoiler grace the rear end.

Information It is backed by a 3.5-liter, EcoBoost, V6 engine

The 2022 GT LM Edition is powered by a 3.5-liter, EcoBoost, turbocharged, V6 petrol engine that makes 660hp of maximum power and 746Nm of peak torque. The mill is mated to 7-speed dual-clutch automatic gearbox.

Interiors The sporty cabin features a carbon fiber driver's seat

Inside, the 2022 GT LM Edition has a sporty two-seater cabin with an Alcantara-wrapped, carbon fiber driver's seat and bucket-type passenger's seat finished in Ebony leather with contrast stitching. It has a minimalist dashboard design, a special dashboard plaque made using the crankshaft of the 2016 GT Le Mans race car, and a multifunctional steering wheel. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags.

Information 2022 Ford GT LM Edition: Pricing

The pricing of the limited-run 2022 Ford GT LM Edition is yet to be disclosed by the US-based automaker. We expect the special edition coupe to carry a hefty premium over the standard variant, which retails at $500,000 (approximately Rs. 4.07 crore) in the US.