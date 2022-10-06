Auto

Limited-run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition breaks cover

Written by Pradnesh Naik Oct 06, 2022, 12:05 am 2 min read

Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition is equipped with self-cancelling indicators (Photo credit: Triumph Motorcycles)

Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled a special 'Bond Edition' of the Speed Triple 1200 RR for the global market. The motorcycle will be produced in a limited run of just 60 units. The special bike is created to celebrate the 60th anniversary of James Bond films and features a custom black paint scheme. It draws power from a 1,160cc, inline-triple, engine that generates 178hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

The Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition is conceptualized to celebrate the partnership between two iconic British brands, James Bond and Triumph Motorcycles.

With just 60 units available worldwide, the motorcycle features exclusive hand-crafted elements such as the 007 graphics on the tank and gold-colored pinstripes.

The limited-run model carries a $4,000 premium over the base RR model and requires a special ordering system.

Design The motorcycle features hand-painted gold trims and custom-made gold logos

The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition flaunts a custom black paint scheme and features all 25 James Bond film titles in their original fonts on the muscular fuel tank. It has a round LED headlamp with DRL, rider-only saddle, clip-on handlebar, and cafe-race-styled front fairing. The motorcycle packs a 5.0-inch, full-color TFT instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels.

Information It is powered by a 178hp, 1,160cc, inline-triple engine

The Bond Edition Speed Triple 1200 RR is backed by a Euro 5 compliant 1,160cc, inline-triple engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox, along with a slip-and-assist clutch and a bi-directional quick-shifter. The mill churns out 178hp of power and 125Nm of peak torque.

Safety It is equipped with Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 suspension setup

In terms of rider safety, the special-edition Speed Triple 1200 RR comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, IMU-based cornering traction control, cruise control, and five riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, Track, and Rider. Suspension duties are handled by Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension system with inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.

Information Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition: Pricing

The limited-run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition will set you back by $24,995 (approximately Rs. 20.34 lakh) in the US market. Only 60 units of the motorcycle will be made. It will not be available in India.