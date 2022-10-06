Limited-run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition breaks cover
Triumph Motorcycles has unveiled a special 'Bond Edition' of the Speed Triple 1200 RR for the global market. The motorcycle will be produced in a limited run of just 60 units. The special bike is created to celebrate the 60th anniversary of James Bond films and features a custom black paint scheme. It draws power from a 1,160cc, inline-triple, engine that generates 178hp.
- The Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition is conceptualized to celebrate the partnership between two iconic British brands, James Bond and Triumph Motorcycles.
- With just 60 units available worldwide, the motorcycle features exclusive hand-crafted elements such as the 007 graphics on the tank and gold-colored pinstripes.
- The limited-run model carries a $4,000 premium over the base RR model and requires a special ordering system.
The Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition flaunts a custom black paint scheme and features all 25 James Bond film titles in their original fonts on the muscular fuel tank. It has a round LED headlamp with DRL, rider-only saddle, clip-on handlebar, and cafe-race-styled front fairing. The motorcycle packs a 5.0-inch, full-color TFT instrument cluster and rides on 17-inch cast aluminium wheels.
The Bond Edition Speed Triple 1200 RR is backed by a Euro 5 compliant 1,160cc, inline-triple engine that is linked to a 6-speed gearbox, along with a slip-and-assist clutch and a bi-directional quick-shifter. The mill churns out 178hp of power and 125Nm of peak torque.
In terms of rider safety, the special-edition Speed Triple 1200 RR comes equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with cornering ABS, IMU-based cornering traction control, cruise control, and five riding modes: Rain, Road, Sport, Track, and Rider. Suspension duties are handled by Ohlins Smart EC 2.0 semi-active suspension system with inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear.
The limited-run Triumph Speed Triple 1200 RR Bond Edition will set you back by $24,995 (approximately Rs. 20.34 lakh) in the US market. Only 60 units of the motorcycle will be made. It will not be available in India.