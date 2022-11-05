Auto

SKODA KUSHAQ becomes costlier in India: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 05, 2022, 01:43 pm 2 min read

SKODA KUSHAQ gets a tire pressure monitoring system (Photo credit: SKODA)

The SKODA KUSHAQ mid-size SUV has become more expensive in India by up to Rs. 60,000. It happens to be the third price hike for the car this year. Only the Style 1.0 AT and 1.5 DSG variants remain unaffected by the newest price revision, which has been done to counter the rising input costs. The updated pricing came into effect on November 1.

SKODA, a 120-year-old carmaker, is known for creating some of the most value-for-money offerings in the hatchback, sedan, and SUV segments. The KUSHAQ is one such made-in-India vehicle from the brand.

The SUV continues to receive good response ever since its debut and has recently aced G-NCAP's crash test with a five-star rating.

However, the price hike could dent its popularity on our shores.

Exteriors The car sports a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille and skid plates

The SKODA KUSHAQ features the brand's modern design philosophy and flaunts a muscular bonnet, a chrome-surrounded butterfly grille, dual-pod LED headlight units, silvered skid plates, and a wide air dam. The SUV is flanked on the sides by roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheel arches with black cladding, and 17-inch alloy wheels. The rear end gets wrap-around LED taillights and a shark-fin antenna.

Information It is available with two powertrain options

The KUSHAQ draws power from either a 1.0-liter, three-cylinder, TSI engine that produces 115hp/175Nm or a 1.5-liter, inline-four, TSI unit that develops 150hp/250Nm. Transmission duties are taken care of by a 6-speed manual, a 6-speed torque-converter automatic, and a 7-speed DSG gearbox.

Interiors The SUV gets ventilated front seats and six airbags

On the inside, the KUSHAQ has a spacious five-seater cabin with a minimalist dual-tone dashboard, leatherette upholstery, an electric sunroof, ventilated front seats, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, automatic climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. The SUV packs a digital instrument cluster and an 8.0-inch or 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with support for connectivity options. Six airbags and traction control ensure passengers' safety.

Information SKODA KUSHAQ: Pricing

With the recent price revision, the SKODA KUSHAQ will now set you back by Rs. 11.59 lakh for the base 1.0 TSI Active variant and Rs. 19.69 lakh for the range-topping 1.5 TSI Monte Carlo DSG trim (all prices, ex-showroom).

