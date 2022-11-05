Auto

2023 Abarth 595 And 695 unveiled with iconic racing livery

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 05, 2022, 05:25 am 2 min read

2023 Abarth 595 and 695 roll on 17-inch blacked-out alloy wheels (Photo credit: Abarth)

Fiat's performance division Abarth has revealed the MY-2023 595 and 695 models. Both cars pay homage to the iconic 131 Racing Volumetrico Abarth limited edition from the 1970s by flaunting an Orange Racing 255 livery. The sporty hatchbacks are offered in two trims: Turismo and Competizione. Both vehicles remain mechanically unaltered and draw power from a 1.4-liter, turbocharged petrol engine.

Why does this story matter?

Founded by Carlo Abarth in 1949, Abarth is a racing and performance division of Italian carmaker Fiat. The vehicles from the special division flaunt a unique yellow and red logo with a scorpion.

The Fiat 500 range has always been popular with the tuning team and has spawned many special editions.

The 2023 595 and 695 are the newest models in the line-up.

Exteriors The hatchbacks sport dual exhaust tips and 17-inch alloy wheels

The 2023 Abarth 595 and 695 have an aggressive design and sport a rounded clamshell bonnet, oval-shaped projector LED headlamps with split-type circular DRLs, an air splitter, a raked windscreen, a sloping roofline, and a wide air dam. The cars are flanked on the sides by ORVMs, two large doors, and 17-inch alloy wheels. Squared-out LED taillights and dual exhaust tips grace the rear.

The 2023 Abarth 595 and 695 draw power from the same 1.4-liter, inline-four, T-jet, turbo-petrol engine linked to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The former generates 165hp, while the latter churns out 180hp.

Interiors Both cars feature a multifunctional steering wheel and bucket-type seats

On the inside, the 2023 Abarth 595 and 695 have a sporty cabin with an all-black dashboard, premium leather upholstery, bucket-type seats, automatic climate control with circular AC vents, and a leather-wrapped multifunctional steering wheel. Both cars pack a digital instrument cluster and a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags and ABS.

As for pricing, the Italian automaker is yet to reveal the details for the 2023 Abarth 595 and 695 models. We expect the hot hatchbacks to carry a premium over the outgoing models, which start at £16,130 (approximately Rs. 14.92 lakh) in the UK.