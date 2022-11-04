Auto

Hero XPulse 200T revealed in walk-around video: Check features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 04, 2022, 06:07 pm 2 min read

2022 Hero XPulse 200T 4V will flaunt all-new paint schemes (Photo credit: Hero MotoCorp)

Ahead of its official unveiling, the design of the 2022 Hero XPulse 200T 4V has been leaked via a walk-around video posted by a content creator. The updated motorcycle remains majorly identical to the existing version, barring a few subtle yet tasteful visual changes. The homegrown bikemaker has also listed the upcoming two-wheeler on its El Salvador website.

Hero MotoCorp had introduced XPulse 200 in both off-road-biased and touring versions in 2019.

While the critics applauded the easy-riding nature and reliable engine of the XPulse 200T, it took some time for the motorcycle to gain traction amongst buyers.

With the updated 2022 avatar, the brand plans to gain popularity with city dwellers.

Design The motorcycle will flaunt all-LED lighting setup and single-piece seat

The 2022 Hero XPulse 200T 4V will retain the overall design from the outgoing model It will flaunt a sculpted fuel tank with a dual-tone paint scheme, a round LED headlight with integrated DRL, a wide handlebar, angular mirrors, a single-piece seat, an upswept exhaust, and an LED taillight. It will pack a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity and ride on alloy wheels.

Information It will draw power from a 200cc, single-cylinder engine

The updated XPulse 200T 4V will draw power from the same 199.6cc, single-cylinder, air-and-oil-cooled, four-valve engine from the XPulse 200 4V model. The mill should generate 18.8hp of power, 17.35Nm of peak torque, and will likely be mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Safety It will be equipped with disc brakes on both wheels

For the safety of the rider, the upcoming XPulse 200T 4V will come equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS to improve braking performance. The suspension duties should be taken care of by telescopic forks with gaiters on the front and a preload-adjustable mono-shock unit on the rear end of the motorcycle.

Information 2022 Hero XPulse 200T 4V: Pricing

The pricing and availability details of the 2022 XPulse 200T 4V will be announced by Hero MotoCorp at its launch event in the coming weeks. We expect the touring-friendly motorcycle to carry a price tag of around Rs. 1.3 lakh (ex-showroom) in India.