Porsche Macan EV to arrive in 2024: Check features

Nov 14, 2022

The Porsche Macan EV will sit on the PPE platform (Photo credit: Porsche)

German automaker Porsche will introduce the Macan EV in 2024. It will be underpinned by the brand's Premium Platform Electric (PPE) architecture. As for the highlights, the car will have a stylish design and a luxurious cabin with several tech-based features. It will be backed by an electric powertrain that will put out a maximum power of 603hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Macan EV will be Porsche's first car to sit on the PPE platform co-developed with Audi.

The crossover is expected to offer quick charging and excellent range as well as handling. According to Porsche, it will be the "sportiest model in its segment."

The company also hopes that by 2030, 80% of its sales will come from electric vehicles.

Exteriors The car will have roof rails and 22-inch wheels

The Porsche Macan EV will have a lengthy hood, a sleek grille, a wide air vent, and LED headlights. It will be flanked by black B-pillars, chrome lining around the windows, roof rails, ORVMs, and alloy wheels up to 22 inches in diameter. Wrap-around taillamps and a raked windscreen will be available on the rear end of the car.

Performance It will get a 100kWh battery pack

Macan EV will pack two permanently synchronous electric motors linked to a 100kWh battery. The latter will be able to charge from 5-80% in less than 25 minutes. The setup will deliver a combined output of 603hp/1,001Nm. A one-speed gearbox and an all-wheel drive system will also be available. A fully-variable electronically-controlled rear differential and Porsche Active Suspension Management system will ensure better performance.

Interiors The crossover should offer 6 airbags and a sunroof

The Porsche Macan EV is tipped to have a luxurious cabin, featuring a sunroof, auto climate control, keyless entry, rear AC vents, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will house a 10.9-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Six airbags, traction control, ABS, EBD, and crash sensors will ensure the safety of the passengers.

Information Porsche Macan EV: Pricing and availability

Porsche will disclose the pricing and availability details of the Macan EV at the time of its debut. However, in the US, it is expected to sport a starting price figure of around $80,000 (roughly Rs. 65 lakh).