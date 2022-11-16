Auto

QJ RX electric bike debuts with 120km range: Check features

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 16, 2022, 03:10 am 2 min read

QJ RX electric bike offers full-LED illumination (Photo credit: QJ Motor)

QJ Motor has introduced its RX motorcycle at the EICMA 2022 in Milan, Italy. It will be up for grabs next year. As for the highlights, the bike flaunts a stylish look and offers many features, including a full-color TFT instrument cluster. It draws power from an electric powertrain and promises a range of up to 120km on a single charge.

Context Why does this story matter?

The RX is QJ Motor's entry-level electric bike and the company might introduce more powerful versions in the future.

The two-wheeler looks eye-catching and delivers performance on par with conventional 125cc motorcycles sold across the world.

If the motorbike is introduced on our shores, the rivalry in the electric two-wheeler segment will be raised to a great extent.

Design The bike has a windshield and split seats

The QJ RX has a muscular fuel tank-like structure, split-style seats, low clip-on handlebars, a raised windscreen, arrowhead-shaped mirrors, and rear-set footpegs. The bike packs an all-LED setup for lighting and packs a full-color TFT instrument cluster. It gets a rear tire hugger, black and white paintwork with champagne-colored accents, and rides on stylish blacked-out wheels. There are also 'ELECTRA' graphics on the sides.

Information It attains a top speed of 100km/h

The QJ RX packs a 5kW centrally-mounted electric motor linked to a 72V, 60Ah Lithium-ion battery. The setup allows the vehicle to hit a top speed of 100km/h and deliver a range of 120km on a single charge.

Safety It gets inverted telescopic front forks

To ensure the safety of the rider, the QJ RX is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels. It is unclear if the bike provides ABS and regenerative braking. Suspension duties on the two-wheeler are taken care of by inverted telescopic forks on the front end and a mono-shock absorber on the rear side.

Information QJ RX: Availability

The pricing and availability details of the QJ RX will be announced at the time of its global debut in 2023. The electric sports bike is also expected to make its way to India.