Auto

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at Rs. 7.12 lakh

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 launched at Rs. 7.12 lakh

Written by Dwaipayan Roy Nov 15, 2022, 06:28 pm 2 min read

2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 offers full-LED illumination (Photo credit: Kawasaki)

Kawasaki has debuted the 2023 version of its Ninja 650 motorcycle in India at Rs. 7.12 lakh. It is now Rs. 51,000 more expensive compared to the outgoing model. As for the highlights, the vehicle has a sporty look and offers several electronic riding aids, including switchable traction control. It is backed by a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 68hp.

Context Why does this story matter?

Barring the addition of slightly revised graphics and a traction control system which it shares with the Versys 650, the 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 remains identical to its predecessor.

The updated two-wheeler which broke cover in the global markets this September has also received a hefty price hike. It remains to be seen to what extent its sales are affected.

Design The bike has a windshield and alloy rims

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 has fairings with vents, a muscular fuel tank, split-style seats, an underbelly exhaust, a raised transparent windscreen, and arrowhead-shaped mirrors. The motorbike packs an all-LED lighting setup, a TFT instrument cluster, and rides on 17-inch alloy wheels shod in Dunlop Sportmax Roadsport 2 tires. It can store 15 liters of fuel and tips the scales at 196kg.

Information It runs on a 68hp, 649cc engine

The 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650 draws power from a 649cc, parallel-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 68hp and a peak torque of 64Nm. The motor is linked to a 6-speed gearbox equipped with a slipper clutch.

Safety It gets dual-channel ABS

In terms of safety equipment, the Kawasaki Ninja 650 is equipped with disc brakes on both wheels, along with dual-channel ABS and switchable traction control for improved handling on the roads. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by telescopic forks on the front side and a mono-shock absorber with adjustable preload on the back end.

Information 2023 Kawasaki Ninja 650: Pricing

In India. the 2023 iteration of the Kawasaki Ninja 650 sports a price tag of Rs. 7.12 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). This makes it around Rs. 51,000 more expensive in comparison to last year's model.