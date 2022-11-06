Auto

Yamaha R125 v/s KTM RC 125: Which one is better?

Nov 06, 2022

Both motorcycles ride on 17-inch alloy wheels

Japanese automaker Yamaha has taken the wraps off the 2023 iteration of the R125 in the European region. The supersport offering now flaunts a new design language with radical-looking bodywork. It rivals the RC 125 from the Austrian marque KTM. The track-focused bike is considered a benchmark in the beginner motorcycle category. However, which one is a better option? Let's find out.

Context Why does this story matter?

The A1, or beginner motorcycle category, is essentially the first step into motorcycling in the European region. It consists of offerings with a maximum engine capacity of 125cc.

Yamaha R125 and KTM RC 125 are highly sought-after bikes in the A1 supersport segment, with both vehicles providing good ride and handling characteristics.

The updated R125 now plans to topple the reigning champion from Austria.

Design Yamaha R125 looks better with aggressive body panels

Yamaha R125 sits on a "Deltabox" frame and flaunts an 11-liter fuel tank, an upright windscreen, a clip-on handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a projector bi-LED headlamp, and an LED taillight. KTM RC 125 gets a "Trellis" frame and sports a muscular 13.7-liter fuel tank, a raised windshield, split-style seats, an upswept exhaust, sporty graphics, a halogen headlamp, and an LED taillight.

Performance R125 gets an engine with larger displacement

The R125 draws power from a 125cc, liquid-cooled, SOHC, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) technology. The mill generates 14.6hp/11.5Nm. The RC 125 is fueled by a 124cc, liquid-cooled, DOHC, 4-valve, single-cylinder engine that develops a maximum power of 14.7hp and a peak torque of 12Nm. Transmission duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by a 6-speed gearbox.

Safety Both bikes get inverted front forks

In terms of rider safety, both the R125 and RC 125 are equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS for better braking performance. The former also gets traction control as standard. Suspension duties on both motorcycles are taken care of by inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Our Verdict Which one is better?

Yamaha has no plans to bring the R125 to India as of now, while the KTM RC 125 carries a price tag of Rs. 1.89 lakh (ex-showroom) on our shores. The RC 125 is also touted as the benchmark in the A1 supersport category. However, our vote goes in favor of the Yamaha R125 for its better looks and updated engine with VVA technology.