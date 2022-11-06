2023 Mitsubishi Delica Mini previewed as a stylish off-roading van
Japanese automaker Mitsubishi has taken the wraps off the 2023 Delica Mini for the global markets. The upright and boxy little van is slated for launch at the Tokyo Auto Salon in January. The car features a rugged-looking design with black cladding and an Ash Green Metallic paint scheme. The new-generation "Kei" car will likely get a hybrid powertrain with a four-wheel-drive system.
- The Delica range commemorates its 55th anniversary in 2023 with an all-new Delica Mini model. The rugged-looking mini-van from Mitsubishi promises to be "small but tough."
- The van is expected to have similar dimensions as the eK model from the brand. The full reveal of the vehicle will take place in mid-January at the auto show in Tokyo.
The 2023 Mitsubishi Delica Mini has a typical mini-van silhouette with a tall-boy design. It flaunts a tiny clamshell bonnet, a sleek black grille, LED headlights with integrated DRLs, rugged-looking bumpers, silvered skid plates, a wide air dam, sliding-type rear doors, roof rails, ORVMs, flared wheels arches, and dark silver alloy wheels. Vertically-stacked taillamps and a roof-mounted antenna are available at the rear end.
The technical details of the 2023 Delica Mini are yet to be revealed by Mitsubishi. However, we expect the Kei car to be backed by a 658cc, inline-triple, turbocharged petrol engine paired with an electric motor. The setup would be mated to a CVT gearbox.
The interiors of the 2023 Mitsubishi Delica Mini are under wraps. We expect the mini-van to get a tech-forward, four-seater cabin with a minimalist dashboard design, premium upholstery, climate control, and a multifunctional steering wheel. It will likely pack a digital instrument cluster and a touchscreen infotainment system with connectivity options. Passengers' safety should be ensured by multiple airbags, ABS, and EBD.
The pricing and availability details of the 2023 Mitsubishi Delica Mini will be disclosed by the Japanese marque at the upcoming Tokyo Auto Salon in January. The rugged-looking mini-van will primarily be sold in Japan.