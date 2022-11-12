Auto

2023 BMW R 1250 RS goes official with new features

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 12, 2022, 05:32 pm 2 min read

2023 BMW R 1250 RS is equipped with Dynamic Brake Control (DBC) as standard (Photo credit: BMW Motorrad)

BMW Motorrad has launched the 2023 iteration of the R 1250 RS in the US market with a sticker price of $15,695 (approximately Rs. 12.64 lakh). The sport-touring model now comes with a slew of electronic riding aids and is offered in three color options: Light White, Triple Black, and Sport. It is powered by a 1,254cc, boxer-twin engine.

The R 1250 RS is essentially a touring-focused version of the R 1250 R streetfighter motorcycle by BMW Motorrad.

The bike features the iconic 1,254cc boxer-twin engine, with the brand's ShiftCam technology, seen on a slew of motorcycles such as the legendary R 1250 GS ADV and the R 1250 RT tourer.

The 2023 version of the sport-tourer is offered with three accessory packages.

Design The motorcycle flaunts an adjustable windscreen and 17-inch wheels

The 2023 BMW R 1250 RS follows an aggressive design philosophy and flaunts a muscular 18-liter fuel tank, dual LED headlamps, an adjustable windscreen, a wide handlebar, split-type seats, an upswept exhaust, a tapered tail section, and a sleek LED taillight. The motorcycle houses a full-color TFT instrument cluster with a Bluetooth-based smartphone connectivity option. It rides on blacked-out 17-inch cast aluminum alloy wheels.

Information It is powered by a 1,254cc, boxer-twin engine

The 2023 R 1250 RS is backed by a 1,254cc, air-and-liquid-cooled, boxer-twin engine that generates a maximum power of 136hp at 7,750rpm and a peak torque of 142Nm at 6,250rpm. The mill is linked to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Safety It is equipped with Dynamic Traction Control and riding modes

For rider safety, the 2023 R 1250 RS is equipped with disc brakes on both the front and rear wheels, along with dual-channel ABS, Dynamic Traction Control (DTC), Dynamic Brake Control (DBC), and three riding modes: Eco, Rain, and Road. Suspension duties on the motorcycle are taken care of by 45mm inverted forks on the front and a mono-shock unit on the rear end.

Information 2023 BMW R 1250 RS: Pricing

In the US market, the 2023 BMW R 1250 RS will set you back by $15,695 (approximately Rs. 12.64 lakh), excluding a $695 destination fee. The sport-touring model can be bought with Dynamic, Comfort, or Tour packages.