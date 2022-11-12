Auto

Jeep Compass becomes costlier in India: Check new prices

Written by Pradnesh Naik Nov 12, 2022, 02:45 pm 2 min read

2022 Jeep Compass now starts at Rs. 20.89 lakh (Photo credit: Jeep)

American SUV specialist Jeep has hiked the prices of its popular Compass model in India for the fourth time this year. The car is now costlier by up to Rs. 1.8 lakh. The overall price has gone up by a total of Rs. 3.63 lakh since December last year. The newest price revision has likely been done to counter the rising input costs.

Since its debut in 2017, the Compass has been the highest-selling vehicle for Jeep in India. The SUV is praised by critics and customers alike for its rugged nature and tech-biased cabin.

But with the rising input costs and global semiconductor shortage, the US-based automaker has increased the prices of the SUV yet again.

This move will, however, dent the sales of the vehicle.

Exteriors The SUV flaunts a seven-slatted grille and designer alloy wheels

The Jeep Compass flaunts a typical SUV silhouette and gets a long and sculpted hood, a seven-slatted grille, swept-back LED headlights with DRLs, a wide air dam, and skid plates. On the sides, the SUV is flanked by ORVMs, blacked-out pillars, roof rails, flared wheel arches, and 18-inch designer alloy wheels. Wrap-around LED taillamps and a shark-fin antenna are available at the rear.

Information It is offered with two engine options

The Compass is powered by a 1.4-liter, MultiAir petrol engine that produces 160hp/250Nm and a 2.0-liter, Multijet diesel motor that churns out 170hp/350Nm. The mills are mated to either a 6-speed manual, a 9-speed torque-converter automatic, or a 7-speed DCT gearbox.

Interiors The car features a dual-tone dashboard and a 360-degree-view camera

On the inside, the Compass has a spacious five-seater cabin with a dual-tone dashboard, premium leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a panoramic sunroof, a wireless charger, ambient lighting, dual-zone climate control, and a leather-wrapped steering wheel. The SUV packs a 10.2-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.1-inch infotainment system with connectivity options. Passengers' safety is ensured by multiple airbags, ESC, and a 360-degree-view camera.

Information Jeep Compass: Pricing

After the latest price revision, the Jeep Compass now starts at Rs. 20.89 lakh for the base Sport 1.4 petrol model and goes up to Rs. 32.67 lakh for the range-topping Trailhawk 4x4 2.0 diesel variant (all prices, ex-showroom) in India.

